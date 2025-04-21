iPhone 17 Pro’s bold rumoured camera bar sparks creative accessory boom: Report

The iPhone 17 Pro's new horizontal camera bar is sparking debate, but accessory makers are turning it into a creative opportunity. Custom camera covers are being designed to protect and enhance the phone's aesthetics, providing users with unique options for personal expression.

Updated21 Apr 2025, 07:51 PM IST
Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro is generating buzz for more than just its hardware upgrades — it is the newly rumoured horizontal camera bar that is grabbing headlines.
Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro is generating buzz for more than just its hardware upgrades — it is the newly rumoured horizontal camera bar that is grabbing headlines. (X: @kdctweets)

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro is generating buzz for more than just its hardware upgrades — it is the newly rumoured horizontal camera bar that is grabbing headlines. While some have labelled the design "unattractive", accessory makers appear to be turning this bold aesthetic shift into a creative opportunity.

A recent leak by tipster Majin Bu on X suggests that accessory manufacturers are already hard at work designing camera covers specifically for the iPhone 17 Pro’s extended horizontal camera array. These are not your standard lens protectors — they are fully customised add-ons that aim to offer both protection and personal flair.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, users have long relied on lens protectors to shield their camera modules from scratches and dust. However, these new designs go a step further by allowing users to hide the controversial camera bar entirely — or transform it into a design statement.

From patterned covers to artistic embellishments, the potential for customisation appears limitless. For iPhone owners who enjoy making their devices stand out, this could be a welcome innovation. Most protective cases for the iPhone 17 Pro are expected to include full cutouts for the camera bar, meaning these new covers could slot in seamlessly without adding bulk.

Also Read | iPhone 17 pricing in question as tariffs hit India, Vietnam — Gurman reports

While reactions to the horizontal bar remain mixed, one thing is certain: the accessory market is already preparing to make the most of it. And for the creatively inclined, the iPhone 17 Pro might just be the perfect canvas.

With Apple likely to unveil the new iPhone lineup in its usual September window, it will not be long before we see how consumers — and designers — respond to this bold new look.

Notably, the Air is tipped to be the slimmest iPhone Apple has ever produced, raising questions about ergonomics given the heavier top section.

Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 17 is likely to retain its familiar dual-camera setup, similar to that of the iPhone 16.

 

 

First Published:21 Apr 2025, 07:51 PM IST
