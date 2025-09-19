Apple iPhone 17 series goes on sale in India: US, Canada and Hong Kong offer cheaper deals - Global price comparison

The Apple iPhone 17 series has officially become available for sale in India, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. The new base iPhone 17 now comes with 256GB of storage, doubling the capacity offered in the previous iPhone 16.

Availability and pricing in India All models went on sale from 19 September, both online and in physical stores. This year, Apple has introduced a slight price increase across the lineup. The iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are priced at ₹134,900 and ₹149,900, respectively. These prices remain higher than in the United States, where the devices are significantly more affordable.

Global price comparison of iPhone 17 lineup Converted to Indian Rupees using September 2025 exchange rates, the iPhone 17 series shows notable price variations internationally. The iPhone 17 costs around ₹70,500 in the US, ₹81,700 in Dubai, ₹87,900 in the UK, and ₹128,800 in Vietnam. The iPhone Air starts at ₹88,200 in the US, ₹103,300 in Dubai, ₹109,900 in the UK, and ₹105,400 in Vietnam. The iPhone 17 Pro is priced at ₹97,000 in the US, ₹113,000 in Dubai, ₹120,900 in the UK, and ₹115,500 in Vietnam. The iPhone 17 Pro Max costs ₹105,800 in the US, ₹122,500 in Dubai, ₹131,900 in the UK, and ₹125,400 in Vietnam.

Other countries also reflect differences in pricing. The series is generally cheaper in the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, and Hong Kong, while France, Germany, and Denmark show slightly higher prices than in India for some models.