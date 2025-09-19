Apple iPhone 17 series goes on sale in India: US, Canada and Hong Kong offer cheaper deals - Global price comparison

Subscribe

Apple’s iPhone 17 series, including iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, is now on sale in India from 19 Sept. Prices are higher than in the US, where models are cheaper. Buyers can compare global rates and consider importing from the US, Canada, or Hong Kong for savings.

Updated19 Sep 2025, 03:19 PM IST
The Apple iPhone 17 series has officially become available for sale in India, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air.
The Apple iPhone 17 series has officially become available for sale in India, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. The new base iPhone 17 now comes with 256GB of storage, doubling the capacity offered in the previous iPhone 16.

Availability and pricing in India

All models went on sale from 19 September, both online and in physical stores. This year, Apple has introduced a slight price increase across the lineup. The iPhone 17 starts at 82,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are priced at 134,900 and 149,900, respectively. These prices remain higher than in the United States, where the devices are significantly more affordable.

Global price comparison of iPhone 17 lineup

Converted to Indian Rupees using September 2025 exchange rates, the iPhone 17 series shows notable price variations internationally. The iPhone 17 costs around 70,500 in the US, 81,700 in Dubai, 87,900 in the UK, and 128,800 in Vietnam. The iPhone Air starts at 88,200 in the US, 103,300 in Dubai, 109,900 in the UK, and 105,400 in Vietnam. The iPhone 17 Pro is priced at 97,000 in the US, 113,000 in Dubai, 120,900 in the UK, and 115,500 in Vietnam. The iPhone 17 Pro Max costs 105,800 in the US, 122,500 in Dubai, 131,900 in the UK, and 125,400 in Vietnam.

Other countries also reflect differences in pricing. The series is generally cheaper in the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, and Hong Kong, while France, Germany, and Denmark show slightly higher prices than in India for some models.

Where can we get cheaper iPhone 17 devices than in India?

The US offers the most affordable prices across all iPhone 17 models. The base iPhone 17 is available for 70,500, while the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max cost 97,000 and 105,800, respectively. Canada and Hong Kong are also competitive markets, particularly for the Pro models. Indian buyers may consider requesting friends or relatives travelling from these regions to bring the devices, rather than travelling themselves.

