iPhone 17 series launch: Apple may cut prices of THESE iPhone models in India

Apple's upcoming event on September 9 will introduce the iPhone 17 series, prompting potential price reductions for earlier models. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are expected to become more affordable, particularly during the festive shopping season.

Aman Gupta
Updated8 Sep 2025, 06:19 PM IST
iPhone 16 could get a price cut after iPhone 17 launch
iPhone 16 could get a price cut after iPhone 17 launch

Apple is expected to unveil its next generation iPhones at the company's "Awe Dropping" event tomorrow, September 9. While there is much speculation around the four new devices to be unveiled at the event, there is also a section of the population that waits for the new iPhone drop so that the previous generation devices become more affordable.

Which Apple iPhones are likely to get cheaper after iPhone 17 launch?

With the iPhone 17 launch, Apple is likely to cut the prices of its earlier generation flagship devices. With Apple likely to discontinue iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus after the September 9 event, that only leaves room for a price cut on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 17e

Apple iPhone 17e

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check128GB Storage

₹64990

Check Details

Apple iPhone 17 Air

Apple iPhone 17 Air

  • Check8 GB / 12GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256GB / 512GB Storage
  • Check6.6 inch Display Size

₹99999

Check Details

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹134999

Check Details

Discount

14% OFF

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹51499

₹59900

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

Apple IPhone 16 Plus

Apple IPhone 16 Plus

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹78999

₹89900

Get This

Apple IPhone 16 Pro

Apple IPhone 16 Pro

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹107900

Get This

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹134899

Get This

Discount

22% OFF

Apple IPhone 15 Plus

Apple IPhone 15 Plus

  • CheckBlack
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹69990

₹89900

Get This

Apple IPhone 15 Pro

Apple IPhone 15 Pro

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹127990

Check Details

Apple IPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple IPhone 14 Pro Max

  • CheckGold
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹127999

Check Details

Apple IPhone 14 Plus

Apple IPhone 14 Plus

  • CheckBlue
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹66999

Check Details

Apple IPhone 14

Apple IPhone 14

  • CheckBlue
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹61490

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

Apple's history is also an indication that this may be a likely result even after this year's iPhone launch. Apple had officially cut the prices of the iPhone 15 by 10,000 after last year's September event, while the iPhone 14 received a similar price cut after the iPhone launch event in 2023.

Moreover, with the festive season around the corner, the iPhone 16 could get even cheaper on e-commerce platforms that usually offer big discounts on the older iPhone models in their Diwali sale.

What’s expected with iPhone 17 series?

Apple is expected to provide a ProMotion 120Hz AMOLED display to all four iPhone models at the "Awe Dropping" event. The feature was earlier only reserved for the Pro models, but its introduction in the standard and Air models will provide the phones with a much-needed premium makeover.

The tech giant is also expected to provide 12GB RAM support on the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The standard model is expected to come with 8GB of RAM.

The Pro models could run on Apple’s new A19 Pro chipset, while the iPhone 17 and Air variants could come running on the A19 chipset.

There is also expected to be a major design makeover for the iPhone 17 Pro lineup and the iPhone 17 Air, while the iPhone 17 is more or less likely to come with the same design as last year.

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 17 series launch: Apple may cut prices of THESE iPhone models in India
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.