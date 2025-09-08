iPhone 17 series launch: Apple may cut prices of THESE iPhone models in India

Apple is expected to unveil its next generation iPhones at the company's "Awe Dropping" event tomorrow, September 9. While there is much speculation around the four new devices to be unveiled at the event, there is also a section of the population that waits for the new iPhone drop so that the previous generation devices become more affordable.

Which Apple iPhones are likely to get cheaper after iPhone 17 launch? With the iPhone 17 launch, Apple is likely to cut the prices of its earlier generation flagship devices. With Apple likely to discontinue iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus after the September 9 event, that only leaves room for a price cut on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

Apple's history is also an indication that this may be a likely result even after this year's iPhone launch. Apple had officially cut the prices of the iPhone 15 by ₹10,000 after last year's September event, while the iPhone 14 received a similar price cut after the iPhone launch event in 2023.

Moreover, with the festive season around the corner, the iPhone 16 could get even cheaper on e-commerce platforms that usually offer big discounts on the older iPhone models in their Diwali sale.

What’s expected with iPhone 17 series? Apple is expected to provide a ProMotion 120Hz AMOLED display to all four iPhone models at the "Awe Dropping" event. The feature was earlier only reserved for the Pro models, but its introduction in the standard and Air models will provide the phones with a much-needed premium makeover.

The tech giant is also expected to provide 12GB RAM support on the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The standard model is expected to come with 8GB of RAM.

The Pro models could run on Apple’s new A19 Pro chipset, while the iPhone 17 and Air variants could come running on the A19 chipset.