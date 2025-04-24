iPhone 17 series leaks: Say goodbye to the notch? Dummy units show significant design changes

As anticipation builds for Apple’s next-generation smartphones, newly surfaced renders of the iPhone 17 series have offered a glimpse into what could be a significant design shift—particularly for the Pro variants. The leaked images, shared by noted tipster Sonny Dickson on X, reveal dummy units of the entire iPhone 17 lineup, including the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The renders display all four models side by side, dressed in minimalist black and white finishes. The base iPhone 17 appears to stick closely to the aesthetic of its predecessor, the iPhone 16, featuring a vertical dual-camera setup that fans of the classic design will find familiar.

However, it is the iPhone 17 Air—a potential replacement for the iPhone 16 Plus—that stands out for its notably sleeker profile and a completely new rear camera layout. In contrast to the vertical stacks of its siblings, the Air variant is depicted with a horizontally-aligned, elongated pill-shaped camera module. This design, reminiscent of Google's Pixel phones, suggests the inclusion of a single rear camera sensor, potentially targeting users who favour portability over advanced camera systems.

The most substantial design changes are reserved for the Pro models. Both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max (possibly branded as 'Ultra') abandon the familiar square camera bump in favour of a striking horizontal camera bar. The new layout, which aligns the triple-lens system in a streamlined fashion, integrates seamlessly into the back panel, with the colour of the camera island matching the overall device hue—adding a touch of visual continuity and refinement.

This design shift in the Pro models echoes earlier leaks pointing to an expanded camera housing, suggesting that Apple is continuing to prioritise photography and videography enhancements in its flagship devices.