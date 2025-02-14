iPhone 17 series: The biggest expected changes and what we think about them

Just over half a year remains until Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in September 2025.

Believe it or not, it has already been more than five months since the iPhone 16 series, featuring the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and the iPhone 16 Pro models, was launched. And now, both reports and leaks surrounding the next-generation iPhone 17 series are starting to find pace. In fact, we already have a core idea of what to expect from Apple's next big iPhone lineup. Many suggest that it could bring major changes compared to the iPhone 16 series, revamping the design language and introducing a brand-new moniker. Here are the top things we expect from the iPhone 17 series—and what we think about them.

iPhone 17 Air to replace the iPhone 16 Plus: A good move for Apple? This year, Apple is expected to discontinue the 'Plus' moniker and instead introduce a brand-new form factor, possibly called the iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim. This model would compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and is expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever, based on reports.

If Apple does introduce this phone, it would make for a fresh addition to the iPhone lineup—one that many users who prioritise form over function might appreciate. We believe that if the design is striking, it could attract a lot of interest.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17 Air could be about two millimetres thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro, potentially measuring just 6.25mm.

iPhone 17 Pro models to receive a major redesign Apple has largely stuck to the same design language for multiple generations. In fact, if you look at an iPhone 12 Pro, it’s difficult to distinguish it from the latest iPhone 16 series, especially from a distance.

A major redesign is expected, and reports so far suggest that Apple could adopt a camera visor design similar to the Pixel 9 series, positioned in the top half of the phone.

MacRumors also reports that Apple may replace premium titanium with aluminium for the iPhone 17 Pro models. This is because the Pro models next year are expected to feature a half-glass, half-aluminium structure.

We believe this would be a much-needed change and could significantly boost sales for Apple, especially since all iPhones now look nearly identical, with colour being the only major distinguishing factor (which is also hard considering Apple’s pattern of opting for muted colours for the Pro models).

All iPhone 17 models could feature ProMotion technology Currently, only the Pro models ship with 120Hz ProMotion displays. Notably, even the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus miss out on this feature. However, with the iPhone 17 series, this could change.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, both the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Slim (or Air) will feature 120Hz refresh rates. Other sources, including Ross Young, have made similar claims.

We strongly feel that having a 120Hz display present on vanilla models is essential for Apple, especially given the premium pricing of its phones. The iPhone 16 starts at ₹79,900, yet still lacks ProMotion. In contrast, most Android smartphones now feature 120Hz displays as standard. It's about time Apple brought this to its non-Pro models, as the 60Hz refresh rate is starting to feel outdated. This would also make those switching from the Android side more comfortable in making the switch.

iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a smaller Dynamic Island The Dynamic Island debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro, and since then, all Pro models have included it. Apple later introduced it to the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models as well.

However, the size of the Dynamic Island has remained unchanged since the iPhone 14 Pro. Now, based on information from analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could finally feature a smaller Dynamic Island.

A more compact Dynamic Island would open up additional screen real estate and make the interface less distracting. We see this as a logical step towards a future where Apple might introduce a completely notch-free iPhone experience or even an under-display camera.