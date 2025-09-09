iPhone 17 with Ceramic Shield 2 display and A19 chipset launched: Price, features, specs

Tech giant Apple has launched its much-awaited iPhone 17 at the “Awe Dropping” event. The device is powered by the A19 chipset and comes with Apple Intelligence. With iOS 26, it gets the visual intelligence, live-translation and gets the ceramic shield 2 display.
iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3 inch 120Hz ProMotion AMOLED display with Cermaic Shield 2 protection and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.
The new iPhone 17 runs on the A19 processor based on 3nm process. It comes with a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU. The neural accelerators are also built into each GPU in order to run powerful generative AI models on device.
iPhone 17 starts at a price of ₹82,900 for the 256GB storage variant and ₹1,02,900 fo the 512GB mode.The phone comes in five colour variants: black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white.
It will be available for pre-orders from Friday i.e. 12 September and can be bought from 19 September onwards.
