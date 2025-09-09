iPhone 17 with Ceramic Shield 2 display and A19 chipset launched: Price, features, specs

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 featuring the A19 chipset and Apple Intelligence at its Awe Dropping event. It runs on iOS 26, offering visual intelligence, live translation, and a ceramic shield 2 display.

Aman Gupta
Updated10 Sep 2025, 12:20 AM IST
iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3 inch display
iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3 inch display

Tech giant Apple has launched its much-awaited iPhone 17 at the “Awe Dropping” event. The device is powered by the A19 chipset and comes with Apple Intelligence. With iOS 26, it gets the visual intelligence, live-translation and gets the ceramic shield 2 display.

iPhone 17 specifications:

iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3 inch 120Hz ProMotion AMOLED display with Cermaic Shield 2 protection and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

You may be interested in

Apple IPhone 17

Apple IPhone 17

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Storage
  • Check6.1 inch Display Size

₹89990

Check Details

Apple iPhone 17 Air

Apple iPhone 17 Air

  • Check8 GB / 12GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256GB / 512GB Storage
  • Check6.6 inch Display Size

₹99999

Check Details

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹134999

Check Details

Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.9 inch Display Size

₹164990

Check Details

Discount

14% OFF

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹51499

₹59900

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

Apple IPhone 16

Apple IPhone 16

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹69999

₹79900

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

Apple IPhone 16 Plus

Apple IPhone 16 Plus

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹78999

₹89900

Get This

Discount

10% OFF

Apple IPhone 16 Pro

Apple IPhone 16 Pro

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹107900

₹119900

Get This

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹134899

Get This

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

The new iPhone 17 runs on the A19 processor based on 3nm process. It comes with a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU. The neural accelerators are also built into each GPU in order to run powerful generative AI models on device.

iPhone 17 price:

iPhone 17 starts at a price of 82,900 for the 256GB storage variant and 1,02,900 fo the 512GB mode.The phone comes in five colour variants: black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white.

It will be available for pre-orders from Friday i.e. 12 September and can be bought from 19 September onwards.

Apple IncApple Event 2025
Get Latest real-time updates

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 17 with Ceramic Shield 2 display and A19 chipset launched: Price, features, specs
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.