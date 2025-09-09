Subscribe

iPhone 17 with Ceramic Shield 2 display and A19 chipset launched: Price, features, specs

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 featuring the A19 chipset and Apple Intelligence at its Awe Dropping event. It runs on iOS 26, offering visual intelligence, live translation, and a ceramic shield 2 display.

Aman Gupta
Updated10 Sep 2025, 12:20 AM IST
Advertisement
iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3 inch display
iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3 inch display

Tech giant Apple has launched its much-awaited iPhone 17 at the “Awe Dropping” event. The device is powered by the A19 chipset and comes with Apple Intelligence. With iOS 26, it gets the visual intelligence, live-translation and gets the ceramic shield 2 display.

Advertisement

iPhone 17 specifications:

iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3 inch 120Hz ProMotion AMOLED display with Cermaic Shield 2 protection and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

The new iPhone 17 runs on the A19 processor based on 3nm process. It comes with a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU. The neural accelerators are also built into each GPU in order to run powerful generative AI models on device.

iPhone 17 price:

iPhone 17 starts at a price of 82,900 for the 256GB storage variant and 1,02,900 fo the 512GB mode.The phone comes in five colour variants: black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white.

It will be available for pre-orders from Friday i.e. 12 September and can be bought from 19 September onwards.

Advertisement
 
 
Apple IncApple Event 2025
Get Latest real-time updates
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 17 with Ceramic Shield 2 display and A19 chipset launched: Price, features, specs
Read Next Story