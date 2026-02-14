iPhone 17e could launch next week: India price, display, processor and everything expected

Apple is expected to launch its upcoming budget flagship, the iPhone 17e, next week. Ahead of the official unveiling by the Cupertino based tech giant, here's everything we know so far about the iPhone 17e.

iPhone 17e release date: Rumour mills have been suggesting a late February launch date for the iPhone 17e for weeks. However, a recent report claimed that the iPhone 17e could be launching on 19 February.

The company is not expected to be conducting a separate launch event for the iPhone 17e and the phone may be unveiled via a press release.

iPhone 17e price: Despite the recent memory chip shortages, Apple is expected to keep the price of the iPhone 17e unchanged from last year. This suggests a $599 global price and India price starting from ₹59,900.

iPhone 17e expected specs: iPhone 17e is expected to come with the same 6.1 inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate as last year. However, leaks suggest that Apple may be working on removing the notch on the iPhone 17e in favour of the Dynamic Island, which is a regular on all modern iPhones.

In terms of design, the phone is expected to look exactly the same as its predecessor with a metallic body, glass back, a single camera setup on the back along with the classic Apple logo. The phone is expected to come with the Apple C1x modem that the company debuted with the iPhone Air last year and is said to be 2x faster than the C1 seen on its predecessor.

However, there will be no N1 chip on the iPhone 17e for WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. Apple had plugged the chip inside the newer iPhone 17 models in September and the lack of it on iPhone 17e is being seen as a move aimed at cutting costs.

The phone is expected to come running on the A19 processor, the same SoC seen on the iPhone 17, with support for 8GB of RAM. However, the processor could be downclocked in iPhone 17e. Despite that, it should result in 5–10 percent performance enhancements compared to the A18 along with a new neural engine for running AI powered tasks.

This means that the iPhone 17e will be able to handle Apple Intelligence features with ease even when Apple rolls out the more powerful Siri upgrades and a potential ChatGPT like chatbot.

