iPhone 17e leaks: C1x chip and MagSafe support confirmed, February release date tipped

Apple has been rumoured to launch its most affordable iPhone, the iPhone 17e, for a few months. However, we now have a leaked launch date for the device, thanks to a report by Macwelt. The Cupertino-based tech giant had launched the iPhone 16e in February last year and, if the new report is to be believed, the company is planning to launch its successor in the same month.

iPhone 17e launch date: Reportedly, Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 17e on 19 February, 2026, which would be a Thursday. It also notes that the day is somewhat unusual for the company, given that it prefers to launch its devices on a Monday or a Tuesday.

This suggests that Apple may not be planning to launch the new device via a standalone event and would instead be unveiling it via a press release on its website.

iPhone 17e: What to expect? Apple is expected to retain a lot of the key features of the iPhone 16e while providing some cosmetic upgrades to the upcoming device. The Macwelt report notes that Apple is planning to fix one of the biggest pain points with last year’s model by adding support for MagSafe charging up to 25W.

The phone is still expected to come with a single-camera setup, just like its predecessor. This could be a 48MP lens from the iPhone 16e. However, the selfie camera could receive a big boost, with leaks suggesting that the phone could get the same 18MP Centre Stage camera as the iPhone 17 series.

While previous leaks had suggested that Apple may get rid of the notch-style display on the iPhone 16e in favour of a more modern-looking Dynamic Island setup, the Macwelt report notes that the Dynamic Island “will probably be a long time coming.”

The report also notes that Apple will be fitting the iPhone 17e with the next generation of the C1x mobile chip. The new chip is expected to improve 5G speeds while bringing support for Wi-Fi 6. It is not clear if the phone will be fitted with an ultra-wideband chip or tethering capabilities.