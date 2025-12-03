iPhone 17e may arrive early next year with 3 powerful upgrades: here’s what to expect

With Apple’s iPhone 17 series already launched, the Cupertino based tech giant is now said to be focused on bringing the latest edition in its flagship lineup next year. The iPhone 17e is said to be debuting early next year alongside the 12th generation iPad and a new MacBook.

While Apple has continued to stay silent about its plans for the new iPhone, leaks have revealed almost everything one would expect from the new entry level iPhone.

Top features to expect from iPhone 17e 1) Powerful processor upgrade The iPhone 16e launched earlier in the year with the A18 chip and its successor is tipped to come with the powerful A19 processor that we saw in the iPhone 17. The new SoC, along with 8 GB of RAM, is expected to help the iPhone 17e run the Apple Intelligence features on the phone without hiccups.

Meanwhile, Apple could once again ditch Qualcomm and use its own custom C1 cellular modem. The phone is also tipped to come with a custom designed N1 wireless chip, which could bring support for Wi Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 on the upcoming iPhone.

2) Display upgrade Apple dropped the iPhone 16e with a notch style display that was seen on older generation iPhones. However, leaks suggest that the new iPhone 17e could come with a Dynamic Island like the rest of its siblings.

The iPhone 17e could, however, stick to a 60 Hz display unlike the iPhone 17, which got boosted to the 120 Hz ProMotion display this year. The phone is expected to come with a 6.1 inch OLED display but without the LTPO panel, meaning no support for taking the refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz.

View full Image iPhone 17 Pro came with 120Hz ProMotion display

3) Camera upgrade iPhone 17e could get a major upgrade in terms of the selfie camera, with the entry level iPhone tipped to get the same 18 MP Centre Stage front facing shooter seen on other members of the iPhone 17 series. However, the phone could still continue to come with a single camera sensor on the back.