iPhone 17e may launch early next year with a huge camera upgrade: here's what to expect

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series in September, but the company is tipped to launch another smartphone in its flagship lineup next year. While it was widely expected that the Cupertino-based tech giant would launch the successor to its iPhone 16e model in 2026, a new report says that the company is planning to rush things a little while providing a massive camera upgrade.

As per a report by GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu, reported by MacRumors, Apple will launch the iPhone 17e along with the 12th-generation iPad and a new MacBook with an A-series chip in early 2026.

Notably, the iPhone 16e had replaced the SE lineup in the iPhone series, making it the cheapest iPhone to come with Apple Intelligence features. In essence, the lineup serves as Apple’s attempt to give buyers an easier entry point into the iPhone ecosystem.

iPhone 17e: What to expect? As per Pu, Apple will power the iPhone 17e with the A19 processor, the same chipset it brought with the regular iPhone 17. The phone is also expected to come with the same Apple C1 modem as the iPhone 16e.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17e could also transition from the notch at the top of the display to the Dynamic Island that we see on the current generation of iPhones.

The company could also provide a massive camera boost to the iPhone 17e, with the phone tipped to come with an 18MP Centre Stage front-facing shooter, the same as the regular iPhone 17 series.

However, the iPhone 17e could still come with a single camera setup on the back, just like its predecessor.

Previous reports have suggested that Apple will launch its iPhone 18 lineup in September, just like it does every year. However, there could be a major shake-up next year with the launch of the iPhone Fold alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18 could be pushed to 2027, where it could debut alongside the iPhone 18e. Pu noted that Apple will largely be immune to the recent DDR memory price hike owing to its strong procurement power.