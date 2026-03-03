iPhone 17e vs Galaxy S25 FE vs Pixel 10a: Specs, features, India pricing and more compared

Apple has launched its value flagship, the iPhone 17e, with the A19 processor while retaining the same camera setup. Positioned in the sub- ₹70,000 bracket, the iPhone 17e now goes up against the Pixel 10a and Galaxy S25 FE. Here’s how the three stack up.

iPhone 17e vs Galaxy S25 FE vs Pixel 10a: Display: The iPhone 17e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels. The phone comes with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and the display is protected by Ceramic Shield 2. The phone still continues to employ the outdated notch-style display.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10a features a slightly bigger 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED HDR display with a resolution of 1080×2424 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and the display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 7i.

The Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with 1,900 nits of peak brightness, while the display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+.

On the durability front, all three devices boast an IP68 rating for water and dust protection, meaning they should be able to withstand full submersion under water for up to 30 minutes.

Performance: The iPhone 17e is powered by the A19 chipset and is paired with up to 512GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10a runs on the Tensor G4 chipset and the Galaxy S25 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400 SoC. Both the Pixel 10a and Galaxy S25 FE come with support for up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

In terms of raw performance, the iPhone 17e should likely stand ahead of its rivals here since it uses the same chipset as the standard iPhone 17. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 FE and Pixel 10a both use processors derived from their last year’s flagships.

Battery: Apple does not officially reveal the battery specifications of the iPhone 17e, but the company claims to offer 26 hours of video playback on a single charge. As for charging, the iPhone 17e comes with support for 20W wired fast charging and 15W MagSafe.

Believe it or not, the Pixel 10a takes the lead in the battery department with a 5,100mAh battery and support for 30W wired fast charging and 10W wireless charging.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 FE packs a 4,900mAh battery with support for faster 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Camera: On the camera front, the iPhone 17e significantly lags behind its rivals with just a single 48MP Fusion rear camera and a 12MP selfie shooter. In comparison, the Pixel 10a comes with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 48MP primary shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, along with a 13MP selfie shooter.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 FE takes the lead here with a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a dedicated 8MP 3x telephoto lens. The phone comes with a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Price: The iPhone 17e begins at a price of ₹64,900 for the 256GB variant, while the Galaxy S25 FE begins at ₹59,999 for the 128GB variant and is priced slightly higher than the iPhone for the 256GB variant at ₹65,999.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10a starts at ₹49,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Feature iPhone 17e Google Pixel 10a Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Display 6.1-inch OLED (2532×1170), 60Hz 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED (1080x2424), 120Hz 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2340×1080), 120Hz Processor A19 (3nm) Tensor G4 Exynos 2400 (4nm) RAM & Storage 256GB / 512GB 8GB RAM + 256GB 8GB RAM + 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Rear Camera 48MP primary (OIS) 48MP primary (OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide 50MP primary (OIS) + 12MP UW + 8MP Telephoto Front Camera 12MP TrueDepth 13MP ultra-wide 12MP Battery & Charging Up to 26 hrs video, 20W wired, 15W wireless 5,100mAh, 30W wired, 10W wireless 4,900mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless Software iOS 26 Android 16 Android 16 (One UI 8) Durability IP68 IP68 IP68

Which value flagship offers better value? While Apple has increased the pricing with the iPhone 17e, Google has gone in the completely opposite direction by cutting the pricing of the Pixel 10a and offering it at a starting price of ₹49,999. In contrast, the Samsung S25 FE turns out to be the most expensive of the lot, with the 256GB variant of the phone coming in at ₹65,999.

The choice, then, is simple for buyers. If you are stretched on budget and can spend a maximum of ₹50,000, the Pixel 10a is the obvious choice for you, with its 6.3-inch OLED display, 5,100mAh battery, Tensor G4 chip and new AI features.

But if you want raw performance, access to the Apple ecosystem and iOS 26 on your next phone, and are willing to live with a 60Hz display with a notch, a single-camera setup and slower charging, the iPhone 17e is the choice for you.

As for the S25 FE, the only case where I see someone opting for it is if you want a more diverse camera setup. Even in that scenario, there are phones with a more versatile camera setup in a similar price bracket, such as the OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9 or the iQOO 15.

