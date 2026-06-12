iPhone 18 Pro design leaks again in live images; Dark Cherry, Light Blue and Black colours revealed

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro series is still a few months away, but leaks surrounding the phone are becoming increasingly frequent, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the flagship lineup. While we have already seen leaks around the new colour variants and images of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, another leak has given us a peek at the new Dark Cherry colour, which could be the star of the show this year.

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iPhone 18 Pro series colours leaked: The latest leak for the iPhone 18 Pro series comes from tipster Jon Rettinger on X (formerly Twitter), who shared alleged images of the flagship device in Dark Cherry, Light Blue and Black colour options.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Black colour options

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iPhone 18 Pro Max Dark Cherry

iPhone 18 Pro Max blue colour variant

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The tipster added that he did not use AI to generate or modify the leaked look of the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

A previous leak by Macworld had also shown off the iPhone 18 Pro Max in four colour variants: Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Gray and Silver.

A leaked dummy unit of the iPhone 18 Pro series had also surfaced via YouTube channel Max Tech's Vadim Yuryev on X (formerly Twitter).

The YouTuber noted that the iPhone 17 Pro Max measures 11.23mm in thickness, including the camera plateau, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could see its thickness rise to 11.54mm. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to be 12.92mm thick, including the camera bump, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could potentially increase to 13.77mm.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max expected specs: Display: Apple is reportedly sticking with the same display sizes on its next-generation Pro iPhones, with the iPhone 18 Pro expected to feature a 6.3-inch panel, while the Pro Max is likely to come with a larger 6.9-inch screen.

However, the front of the device could still get a major visual makeover, with Apple reportedly planning to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island by moving more Face ID components underneath the display.

If the reports turn out to be accurate, the camera cutout could become roughly 35 per cent smaller than on the current generation iPhones.

Camera: Apple is expected to retain the same triple 48MP rear camera setup on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. However, the big change this year could come in the form of a mechanical variable-aperture lens for the primary camera sensor.

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In simple terms, the new technology would allow users to control how much light enters the camera sensor depending on shooting conditions. This could potentially help the iPhone 18 Pro series take better photos in low-light situations while also allowing for more natural-looking background blur in portrait shots.

Processor: The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to be powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chipset. Reports suggest the processor could be built using TSMC's 2nm manufacturing process, which could bring performance gains of up to 15 per cent, while power efficiency may improve by as much as 30 per cent.

There are also rumours that Apple could adopt TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module technology for the new chipset. This would reportedly place the RAM closer to the processor and other key components, which could help improve Apple Intelligence performance while also freeing up some space inside the phone.

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About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in