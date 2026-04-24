iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Ultra complete design changes revealed in new leak

A lot has changed over the past week. Tim Cook has stepped down, Apple has a new CEO, and geopolitical tensions continue to rise. What hasn’t changed, though, is the steady stream of iPhone 18 Pro rumours. The latest leak could be the biggest one yet, revealing the design of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Ultra or Fold.

iPhone 18 Pro series, iPhone Ultra design leaked: The new leak comes via YouTube channel Max Tech's Vadim Yuryev on X (formerly Twitter). Yuryev shared dummy unit images of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra on his X account, showing that the iPhone 18 Pro lineup could feature almost the same design as last year, with one crucial change.

Yuryev notes that the iPhone 18 Pro series this year will have much thicker cameras, noting that the ‘black glass on the cameras protrudes a bit more too’.

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Notably, dummy units are usually created by case makers based on the CAD (Computer-Aided Design) information that leaks out of Apple's partner factories. These units are then used to design and mass-produce cases that can fit perfectly on the new devices.

View full Image View full Image iPhone 18 Pro dummy units ( x.com/VadimYuryev )

The YouTuber notes that the total thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, including the camera plateau, was 11.23mm and it could go up to 11.54mm on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max with the camera bump was 12.92mm, but the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be thicker at 13.77mm.

Notably, Apple has been tipped to be using a variable aperture system for the main lens on the iPhone 18 Pro series, which could allow users to customise how much light gets into the camera sensor and give options for adjusting the depth of field to achieve more natural background blur, similar to what you’d expect from a DSLR. In low light, this could help the phone capture brighter images with better detail and reduced noise by letting more light into the sensor.

Yuryev also noted that the device will be heavier than last year, which could be due to the bigger battery that Apple has been tipped to be employing on the iPhone 18 Pro series. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could come with the biggest battery ever on an iPhone at 5,100–5,200mAh.

If you’re curious about the leaked specifications of the iPhone 18 Pro series, you can check the table below or read our detailed piece on what to expect from both models.