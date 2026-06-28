iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max could see up to $200 price hike, says report

After Apple's recent price hike for many of its offerings, a new report has suggested that the company could also be looking to make a massive hike in the prices of its upcoming iPHone 18 Pro models.

As per a report by IDC, there could be up to a $200 price hke for the ipHone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The market intelligence company had earlier predicted around a $100 increase for the Pro variants and a $50 hike for the base variants but that analysis has now been turned on its head after the recent hike made to the iPads and Macbooks by Apple which in some cases even touched $300 mark.

IDC Senior Director of Data & Analytics Nabila Popal recently said (via Macrumors) that the Mac and iPad price hike points to an even higher price hike for iPhone 18 series.

“In our forecast, we had assumed a price hike of $100 to Pro and Pro Max models, and $50 hike to base models–-however, seeing the price hikes today to iPad and Macs going as high as $300 for some models, my personal instinct says the hike to iPhones may be even higher than what we assumed–-perhaps even $200 to the Pro/Pro Max models. I think the days of $50 price increases are over.” Popal said

Notably, the iPhone 17 Pro launched at a starting price of $1,099 or ₹1,34,900 in India while the iPhone 17 Pro Max began at $1,199 or ₹1,49,900 in India. However, if the new report is to be believed, the iPhone 18 Pro could be priced somwhere between $1,200-1,300 while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could cost around $1,299-$1,399.

The $200 price hike could also translate into up to ₹20,000 price hike for the Indian variant but that calculation is expected to be impacted by a lot of variables.

Apple also plans to release a foldable iPhone this year, and IDC thinks it could have an average selling price of $2,500, with higher storage tiers to cost as much as $3,000. The price of the premium model could offset some of the increased memory costs and avoid a larger price hike to other models.

What to expect from iPhone 18 Pro lineup?

Apple is reportedly sticking with the same display sizes on its next-generation Pro iPhones, with the iPhone 18 Pro expected to feature a 6.3-inch panel, while the Pro Max is likely to come with a larger 6.9-inch screen.

However, the front of the device could still get a major visual makeover, with Apple reportedly planning to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island by moving more Face ID components underneath the display.

If the reports turn out to be accurate, the camera cutout could become roughly 35 per cent smaller than on the current generation iPhones.

Apple is expected to retain the same triple 48MP rear camera setup on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. However, the big change this year could come in the form of a mechanical variable-aperture lens for the primary camera sensor.

In simple terms, the new technology would allow users to control how much light enters the camera sensor depending on shooting conditions. This could potentially help the iPhone 18 Pro series take better photos in low-light situations while also allowing for more natural-looking background blur in portrait shots.