iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max launching this year: Expected price, specs and more

While there are still several months left for the launch of Apple's latest iPhone lineup debut, the leaks around the new phones are showing no signs of stopping. The star of this year's launch event will undoubtedly be the new iPhone Fold but Apple's candybar flagships will also continue to hog the limelight with upgrades to camera, processor and design.

Here is everything we know so far about the expected iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max:

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected specifications: Apple is not expected to make any changes to the footprint of the displays, meaning the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could retain the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion OLED displays as last year. However, the company could be making some big changes to how the front of the phones look with under-display Face ID technology and a smaller Dynamic Island.

The phones could also ditch the dual-tone look for a more unified back glass and aluminium frame colour scheme. The company is said to be bringing a new premium red colour variant which could be the primary colour option in 2026, replacing the Orange variant.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to get the biggest battery ever in an iPhone with a 5,100 to 5,200mAh battery. However, the phone could also be noticeably thicker than its predecessor and heavier at 240 grams.

The new flagship lineup should run on the new A20 Pro chipset that could use the 2nm process from TSMC. The chip could deliver as much as a 15 percent boost in speed and a 30 percent improvement in power efficiency.

The new Pro lineup could finally ditch the Qualcomm modems for Apple's in-house C2 modem that could bring mmWave 5G and NR-NTN (New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks) support, allowing the iPhone 18 Pro models to offer full internet access over satellite.

The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to feature the same 48MP triple camera setup on the back as their predecessor. However, Apple could make two big changes to the phone to give users an inordinate level of control over the camera.

First, the tech giant is said to be introducing a variable aperture on the main shooter which could allow users to manually adjust light intake that could reduce exposure and drastically improve the depth of field. Second, the company is also said to be using a new three-layer stacked image sensor developed by Samsung in order to reduce noise and increase dynamic range.

Feature iPhone 18 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Max Display 6.3-inch OLED 6.9-inch OLED Processor A20 Pro (2nm process) Rear Camera Variable aperture Main + Larger aperture Telephoto Modem Apple C2 (Expected Satellite Internet support) Battery Unconfirmed 5,100 - 5,200 mAh Weight Unconfirmed Tipped to be 240g+

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected price: While the memory chip shortages have led to repeated price hikes for phones, reports suggest that Apple is focusing on cost management in order to keep the prices same for its flagship lineup. Current leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro could begin at the same $1,099 price point as its predecessor while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could begin at $1,199.

However, it's not clear if it will also translate to the Indian pricing of the device. For instance, the recently launched iPhone 17e retained the same $599 US pricing but jumped around ₹5,000 in pricing to start at ₹64,900 in India.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



