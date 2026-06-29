iPhone 18 Pro launch date, expected price, processor and camera upgrades

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro lineup is still a few months away, but the leaks and rumours about the flagship devices show no signs of slowing down. Traditionally, Apple has favoured September as the month in which it unveils its flagship devices, but the exact launch date varies from year to year.

However, a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has given us a hint of what the launch date for iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Ultra/Fold could be.

When will iPhone 18 series launch? As per Gurman, September 8 is currently the ‘most likely date’ for the debut of the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and foldable iPhone. The Apple whisperer further notes that September 9 is the runner-up for the launch event.

Notably, Apple had picked September 9 for the debut of its iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 series. However, the iPhone 15 came out on September 12 while the iPhone 14 was unveiled on September 7.

iPhone 18 Pro latest pricing leaks: A recent report by IDC had hinted that Apple could implement as much as a $200 price hike for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The report came shortly after Apple announced that it was raising the prices of its iPads and MacBooks amid a memory chip crunch that has led to the demand for raw materials required for making the phones rising.

If this turns out to be true, the iPhone 18 Pro could be priced somewhere between $1,200-$1,300, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could cost around $1,299-$1,399.

What upgrades to expect from iPhone 18 Pro lineup? Apple is likely to keep the same display dimensions as last year for its Pro models, with a 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screen size respectively. However, the company could be planning to bring a bigger visual overhaul with the reduction in the size of the Dynamic Island, which could go down by up to 35 percent.

Meanwhile, the tech giant could also be planning to use LTPO+ technology for the display in order to improve power efficiency and, in turn, improve battery life.

Apple could also keep the camera specs almost identical to last year, with one big change: the addition of a manual variable-aperture lens for the primary sensor. This could potentially allow users to adjust how much light reaches the sensor and give users the option to take better low-light pictures along with the ability to have a more natural bokeh effect.

The two flagship devices are likely to run on the next-generation A20 Pro chipset that could be based on TSMC's 2nm process and lead to up to 15 per cent faster performance and as much as 30 per cent better power efficiency.

Reports also suggest that there could be use of TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module technology for the processor that could allow RAM to sit closer to the SoC and improve the performance of Apple Intelligence features.