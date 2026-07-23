iPhone 18 Pro launching soon: Expected price, camera, display, processor and more

Apple is all set to launch its latest iPhone 18 Pro lineup in a couple of months, and the leaks surrounding the upcoming iPhones are at an all-time high. While Apple won't even confirm the existence of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup yet, leaks have given us a good idea of what the upcoming iPhones could offer and how they could differ from the current generation.

iPhone 18 Pro series: What to expect? Design The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to keep the same design language seen on the iPhone 17 series. However, we could see four new colour variants for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, including a Dark Cherry finish, along with Light Blue, Dark Gray and Silver.

Display The display sizes are expected to remain unchanged from last year, but we could see a smaller Dynamic Island this year, with Apple expected to move more of the Face ID components under the display.

Meanwhile, the company is also expected to use LTPO+ OLED display technology to improve power efficiency.

Processor The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to debut with Apple's A20 processor, which will reportedly be manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process. The new SoC is expected to bring up to 15% higher performance and 30% better power efficiency compared to the A19 Pro chip on the current-generation iPhones.

Apple is also tipped to adopt TSMC's new Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module packaging, allowing the RAM to sit closer to the processor for improved Apple Intelligence performance and better battery life.

Camera Apple is also rumoured to be working on one of its biggest camera upgrades in recent years.

The iPhone 18 Pro could feature a variable aperture main camera, allowing users to manually control how much light reaches the sensor. Reports also suggest Apple is testing larger apertures for both the main and telephoto cameras to improve low-light photography and background separation.

Battery The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to bring the biggest battery yet on an iPhone. The battery capacity on the top-end iPhone could surpass 5,000mAh for the first time, but it could also mean a bulkier and heavier iPhone.

Battery life is also expected to improve due to the efficiency gains from the A20 chip and the LTPO+ display.