iPhone 18 Pro Max could maintain your 5G connection via satellite even while sitting in your pocket: here's what we know

Apple could be preparing one of the biggest upgrades yet to satellite connectivity on the iPhone. Previous reports have already hinted at the possibility of Apple ditching the Qualcomm modem in favour of the company's in-house C2 modem for connectivity.

However, as per a new report by 9to5Mac, the new C2 modem could come with support for 5G NR-NTN or “New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks”, a technology that integrates satellite communication directly with 5G networks.

The report notes that the addition of the C2 modem could allow the iPhone 18 Pro lineup to automatically switch to satellite connectivity whenever regular cellular coverage becomes weak or unavailable.

Unlike current satellite features that often require users to manually point their iPhone towards the sky, the new system may work more seamlessly in the background.

Since debuting satellite SOS on the iPhone 14 in 2022, users have had to manually point their iPhones toward satellites and follow on-screen guidance to maintain a connection. While Apple has since expanded satellite support beyond emergencies, the experience still remains far less seamless than traditional cellular connectivity.

However, the integration of 5G NR-NTN means the iPhone 18 Pro could intelligently and automatically fall back to a satellite connection without requiring users to manually align their devices.

An earlier report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had also noted that Apple plans to let users stay connected even when their “iPhone is in a pocket, car or even indoors”.

Meanwhile, the C2 modem is also expected to bring support for mmWave 5G, which is expected to deliver faster peak download speeds and better coverage in dense urban areas, stadiums and airports.

The use of an in-house modem along with a potential 2nm process on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is also expected to reduce battery drain and heating issues on the phone.

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What else to expect from iPhone 18 Pro lineup? Apple is expected to feature the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch ProMotion 120Hz OLED displays as last year. The biggest change, however, could be a reduction in the size of the Dynamic Island, which could shrink by up to 35%, if leaks are to be believed.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could also pack the biggest battery ever on an iPhone, featuring a 5,100-5,200mAh battery setup. The phone could also be slightly thicker and heavier than its predecessor.

The Apple flagship is expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, which could offer up to 15% faster performance and 30% better power efficiency.

The phone could feature a triple 48MP camera setup on the back, but the biggest change could be the addition of a manual aperture system that could allow users to adjust the amount of light entering the camera. This is expected to bring more natural bokeh blur to photos while also significantly improving night-time photography.