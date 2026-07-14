iPhone 18 Pro Max launch just months away: Leaked price, battery, display and key upgrades

Apple's latest iPhone lineup is just a couple of months away and, like every year, the internet cannot wait for these devices to arrive. Apple continues to stay mum on the existence of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and its specifications, but leaks have given us a fair idea of what to expect from Cupertino's latest flagship devices, including their colours, processor, camera, battery and display.

Here's everything expected from the iPhone 18 Pro lineup:

Design As per tipster Ice Universe on Weibo, the Chinese variant of the iPhone 18 Pro Max could have a 5,500mAh battery, but that would also mean the premium Apple device would have a chunky body with a thickness of around 9mm and a weight of almost 240g.

Apple is also expected to introduce four new colour variants for the iPhone 18 Pro series: Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Silver and Dark Gray.

View full Image View full Image iPhone 18 Pro Max rendered images using AI ( AI generated image )

Display Apple is likely to keep the same display dimensions as last year for its Pro models, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screen sizes, respectively. However, the company could be planning a bigger visual overhaul by reducing the size of the Dynamic Island, which could shrink by up to 35 percent.

Apple could also be planning to use LTPO+ technology for the display in order to improve power efficiency and, in turn, battery life.

Camera The iPhone 18 Pro series could keep the camera specifications almost identical to last year, with one major change: the addition of a manual variable-aperture lens for the primary sensor. This could potentially allow users to adjust how much light reaches the sensor, giving them the ability to take better low-light pictures while also producing a more natural bokeh effect.

Processor The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is likely to run on the next-generation A20 Pro chipset, which could be based on TSMC's 2nm process and deliver up to 15 per cent faster performance and as much as 30 per cent better power efficiency.

Reports also suggest that TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module technology could be used for the processor, allowing the RAM to sit closer to the SoC and improving the performance of Apple Intelligence features.