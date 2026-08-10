iPhone 18 Pro Max launching next month with 10 major new features: What to expect

Apple is all set to unveil its iPhone 18 Pro lineup along with its first ever foldable phone soon. While an official launch date from the Cupertino based tech giant is still expected, leaks suggest that 9 September could be the day when the lid could be taken off the latest iPhones.

Ahead of the launch, leaks have given us almost all of the details about the upcoming flagship devices. Here are top 10 upgrades we could see from the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

1) Smaller Dynamic Island The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to feature a smaller Dynamic Island. If rumours are to be believed, Apple is likely moving Face ID's flood illuminator under the display in order to reduce the Dynamic Island's size by up to 35%.

2) Power packed performance: The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to run on the A20 Pro chipset which is likely to be the first ever chipset by the company running on TSMC's 2nm process.

The move to a smaller manufacturing process is expected to bring up to 15% faster and 30% more efficiency compared to last gen processor.

Apple is also reportedly planning to use Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module packaging from TSMC to integrate RAM directly with the processor and help improve Apple Intelligence performance while freeing up space inside the phone.

3) Variable aperture camera The main camera on the iPhone 18 Pro Max could get a variable aperture lens that could allow users to manually control how much light reaches the camera sensor. This is expected to give users more control over exposure and depth of field while also helping reduce overexposure during night time pictures.

4) More efficient display: The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to retain the 6.9-inch display size like its predecessor. However, the Apple flagship device is expected to pack an n upgraded LTPO+ panel.

The new technology is said to be more power efficient than the LTPO display used on the iPhone 17 Pro models.

5) Bigger battery: The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to get the biggest battery yet on an iPhone. As per leaks, the US version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature over a 5,000mAh battery.

This along with the more efficient processor and improved display technology is expected to result in significantly longer battery life.

6) New colours: Orange will most likely not be an option to choose from for the iPhone 18 Pro users.

Instead, Apple is said to be brining a new burgundy like finish for the iPhone 18 Pro models, that could be marketed as Dark Cherry.

Apple is also expected to offer the phone in light blue, dark grey and silver colour variants.

7) Thicker design: The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be slightly thicker and heavier than the current model. One rumour suggests that the phone could measure around 9mm in thickness and weigh arond 240 grams.

The increase in thickness is said to be linked to the bigger battery and a new vapour chamber cooling system.

8) C2 modem: Apple is likelly to ditch the Qualcomm modem on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and instead use its own C2 modem.

The new modem is expected to bring better integration with iOS along with efficiency gains that are likely to give a boost to battery life.

The C2 modem is also likely to come with support for mmWave 5G which is said to deliver faster peak download speeds and better coverage in dense urban areas, stadiums and airport

9) 5G connectivity over satellite: As per reports, the new C2 modem on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup could come with support for 5G NR-NTN or “New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks”. This is said to allow the phone to automatically switch to satellite connectivity whenever regular cellular coverage becomes weak or unavailable.

10) Simplified camera control: Apple is said to be working on simplifying Camera Control on iPhone 18 Pro models by removing the touch sensitivity and haptic feedback.