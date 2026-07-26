iPhone 18 Pro Max launching soon: 5 leaked upgrades coming to Apple's flagship

Apple's iPhone 18 series is just a few months away, but almost all of the key specifications of the flagship devices from Cupertino have leaked online, giving us a good idea of the key upgrades that we could see this year.

Here's a look at the top five changes you could see with the iPhone 18 Pro series.

1) New colours: While Apple is expected to keep the overall design of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup similar to that of its predecessor, we are unlikely to see Cosmic Orange return this year.

Instead, the standout colour for the Pro lineup this year could be Dark Cherry, which could be a maroonish shade. Other colour options for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup could be Light Blue, Dark Gray and Silver.

2) Bigger battery: Apple could be packing its biggest battery yet in an iPhone with the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

As per tipster Ice Universe on Weibo, the Chinese variant of the iPhone 18 Pro Max could have a 5,500mAh battery, but that would also mean the premium Apple device would have a chunky body with a thickness of around 9mm and a weight of almost 240g.

3) New processor: Apple could be using its first 2nm-based chipset on the iPhone 18 Pro series with the A20 Pro. The new chipset is expected to bring up to 15 percent faster performance and up to 30 percent better power efficiency.

Reports also suggest that Apple could be using TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module technology on the A20 Pro. This could potentially allow the RAM to sit closer to the SoC, improving the performance of Apple Intelligence features.

4) Camera upgrade: The iPhone's camera could be in for the biggest upgrade in years. However, this time the change is unlikely to be in terms of megapixels.

Instead, if reports are to be believed, Apple is planning to add a manual aperture adjustment system for the primary lens on the iPhone 18 Pro series. This is expected to give users the option to adjust how much light enters the camera sensor and subsequently not just take better pictures in low light but also add a natural bokeh effect to their pictures.

5) More efficient display: Apple is likely to keep the same display dimensions as last year for its Pro series, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screen sizes, respectively. However, the Cupertino-based giant could be planning a bigger visual overhaul by reducing the size of the Dynamic Island, which could shrink by up to 35 percent.

Apple could also be planning to use LTPO+ technology for the display in order to improve power efficiency and, in turn, battery life.

When is the iPhone 18 Pro series launching? If Apple sticks to its usual launch schedule, we could see the debut of the iPhone 18 Pro series in the first half of September, potentially around the second week.