iPhone 18 Pro Max launching soon: Expected India price, camera upgrades, processor and new features

Apple's biggest launch of the year is just months away and the rumour mills have been buzzing with all the new features that the tech giant is planning to add to its upcoming phones. Ahead of the unveiling of the new iPhones, here's everything we know so far about the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, from expected pricing to launch timeline and specifications.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max expected price: If the latest leaks are to be believed, Apple is planning to absorb ongoing supply chain shocks instead of passing the additional costs on to buyers. While this could impact the company’s profit margins, it may also help Apple capture a larger share of the premium smartphone market at a time when many Android brands are increasing prices due to memory chip shortages.

Also Read | Apple adds two major health features in India

This could mean that the iPhone 18 Pro may start at the same $1,099 price as last year, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could continue to start at $1,199.

However, there could still be a price hike in India. Apple already showed signs of regional price adjustments with the launch of the iPhone 17e, which retained its $599 US pricing but saw its India price rise from ₹59,900 to ₹64,900.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max launch date: Apple is reportedly planning to skip the base iPhone 18 model this year. Instead, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to debut at the company’s September launch event alongside the new iPhone Fold/Ultra.

However, the event may not be chaired by Tim Cook, who is expected to hand over leadership duties to incoming CEO John Ternus from 1 September.

iPhone 18 Pro Max expected specs: Display: Apple is expected to retain the same display sizes for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively. However, the biggest visual change could come in the form of a smaller Dynamic Island, which leaks suggest could shrink by up to 35% as Apple moves more Face ID components under the display.

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Another major upgrade could be the use of improved LTPO+ display technology, which may enhance power efficiency and help extend battery life.

Design and colours: Recent dummy units of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup have surfaced online, suggesting that the phones could look very similar to their predecessors, albeit with a slightly thicker camera bump.

Apple is rumoured to be testing four new colour variants for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup: Dark Cherry, Blue, Dark Grey and Silver.

iPhone 18 Pro dummy units

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The company may also move away from the dual-tone rear finish and instead offer a more unified design between the frame and rear glass panel.

Cameras: The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to feature a triple 48MP camera setup on the back. However, the biggest camera upgrade could be the introduction of a variable aperture system for the primary sensor, allowing users to manually control how much light enters the camera.

Leaks suggest this could significantly improve depth-of-field effects while also helping with low-light photography.

Processor: The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to be the first devices powered by the new A20 Pro chipset, which is likely to be based on TSMC’s 2nm process.

The new chipset is expected to offer up to 15% faster performance and 30% better power efficiency compared to the A19 series.

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Apple is also expected to ditch Qualcomm modems in favour of its own in-house C2 modem. The new modem could bring faster mmWave 5G support, improved power efficiency and reduced heat generation.

A recent report has also suggested that Apple may add support for 5G NR-NTN or “New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks”, which could allow the iPhone 18 Pro lineup to access full internet connectivity over satellites when traditional mobile networks are unavailable.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in