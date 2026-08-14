iPhone 18 Pro Max launching soon: Expected launch date, price, display, battery and specifications

The season of flagship phone launches is upon us. With the Google Pixel 11 series already unveiled, the next big phone launch on everyone's radar is the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Apple is yet to confirm the official launch date for the iPhone 18 Pro series, but rumours have suggested almost everything that we could expect from the upcoming phones.

iPhone 18 Pro expected launch date: Apple usually launches its products in the second week of September in the last few years. This year's leaks have suggested that the company could pick 9 September as the potential launch date, but we will have to wait for an official confirmation from the company for now.

iPhone 18 Pro expected features: The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to keep the same design language seen on the iPhone 17 series. However, we could see four new colour variants for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, including a Dark Cherry finish, along with Light Blue, Dark Gray and Silver.

The flagship lineup is expected to run on the A20 Pro chipset, which is likely to be the first-ever chipset by the company to use TSMC's 2nm process.

The move to a smaller manufacturing process is expected to bring up to 15% faster performance and 30% better efficiency compared to the last-gen processor.

Apple is also reportedly planning to use Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module packaging from TSMC to integrate RAM directly with the processor and help improve Apple Intelligence performance while freeing up space inside the phone.

While the camera system could remain largely unchanged, the iPhone 18 Pro series could feature a variable aperture main camera, allowing users to manually control how much light reaches the sensor. Reports also suggest Apple is testing larger apertures for both the main and telephoto cameras to improve low-light photography and background separation.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to get the biggest battery yet on an iPhone. As per leaks, the US version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a battery capacity of over 5,000mAh.

This, along with the more efficient processor and improved display technology, is expected to result in significantly longer battery life.