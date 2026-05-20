iPhone 18 Pro Max launching soon: Leaked India price, display, processor and camera details revealed

Apple is expected to launch its flagship iPhone 18 Pro lineup at the company's September event, which is still a few months away. While Apple has continued to stay mum on the new iPhones, leaks have given us a good idea of what to expect from the flagship devices, including details about their cameras, battery, display, and even pricing.

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Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 18 Pro lineup:

iPhone 18 Pro display: The iPhone 18 Pro could come with the same 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a 6.9-inch panel. However, Apple could be planning to add support for LTPO+ display technology, which could improve the power efficiency of both phones.

Another big change in the display department could be a reduction in the size of the Dynamic Island, which is said to be around 35 per cent smaller than last year.

The two phones are also expected to be bulkier and thicker than their predecessors due to the addition of larger batteries.

Rumored iPhone 18 Pro Max colours

iPhone 18 Pro camera: The iPhone 18 Pro series could retain the same triple 48MP camera setup as last year. However, the major upgrade could be the addition of a mechanical variable aperture lens, which could give users greater control over the amount of light entering the camera.

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This is expected to improve low-light photography while also giving users the ability to create more natural depth effects in photos.

iPhone 18 Pro processor: The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be powered by the new A20 Pro silicon built on TSMC's 2nm process. The shift from the 3nm process used on its predecessor could result in up to 15 per cent faster performance and up to 30 per cent better power efficiency.

Leaks also suggest that the new chipset could use TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module technology, allowing RAM to sit directly alongside key components. This is expected to significantly improve Apple Intelligence performance while also freeing up internal space.

iPhone 18 Pro battery: The iPhone 18 Pro Max could reportedly feature a 5,100-5,200mAh battery, which could become the largest battery ever fitted inside an iPhone.

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The bigger battery, combined with efficiency improvements, is expected to help the new iPhones last throughout the day.

iPhone 18 Pro price in India: According to analyst Jeff Pu, Apple could adopt "aggressive pricing" for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which may apply at least to the base variants.

Meanwhile, an earlier report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple plans to absorb ongoing supply chain pressures and keep iPhone 18 Pro pricing unchanged in order to "grab more market share."

This suggests the iPhone 18 Pro could start at $1,099, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could begin at $1,199 in the US.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro started at ₹1,34,900 while the iPhone 17 Pro Max began at ₹1,49,900. In an ideal scenario, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in India should remain close to those prices, but Apple has increasingly shown that may not necessarily be the case.

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Take the example of the iPhone 17e, which launched at $599 in the US, the same price as last year's iPhone 16e. However, the Indian price of the device increased from ₹59,900 to ₹64,900.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in