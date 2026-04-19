iPhone 18 Pro Max launching soon: New Cherry colour variant, price, processor and expected upgrades

Months ahead of the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, rumours about Apple's flagship show no signs of slowing down. While Apple continues to stay mum on the official presence or the features of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, leaks have given us a good hint of what upgrades to expect from the Apple flagship. However, a new report has also given us a potential first look at the colour variants of the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Also Read | Sridhar Vembu's blueprint for coders to survive the generative AI era

iPhone 18 Pro Max colour options: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had earlier hinted that orange may not be Apple's favourite colour for the iPhone 18 Pro Max this year and the company could be favouring a "Dark Red" colour variant. However, a new report by Macworld, while quoting sources familiar with Apple's supply chain, notes that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could arrive in Light Blue (Pantone 2121), Dark Cherry (Pantone 6076), Dark Grey (Pantone 426C), and Silver (Pantone 427C) colour variants.

The report also notes that since the iPhone 18 Pro lineup has not gone into mass production yet, Apple still has time to change these colours. Notably, Macworld had also reported last year that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could arrive in a black or steel grey variant, but Apple never officially unveiled that colour.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: What to expect? Apple could pair the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max with the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch ProMotion OLED displays as last year. The iPhone 18 Pro series could also get up to a 35 percent smaller Dynamic Island cutout compared to its predecessor.

The tech giant is also said to be ditching the dual-tone look from last year in favour of a unified back glass and aluminium frame look.

The phones are likely to run on the A20 chip, built on TSMC's 2nm process, with a reportedly 15 percent faster speed and 30 percent more efficiency compared to their predecessor.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature the biggest battery ever on an iPhone at 5,100–5,200mAh. The phone could also come with Apple's in-house C2 modem, ditching the Qualcomm modem on its predecessor.

View full Image View full Image Rumored iPhone 18 Pro Max colours ( Macworld )

iPhone 18 Pro Max price: Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 18 Pro lineup alongside the iPhone Fold/Ultra during its September launch window. The phone could come at the same price as last year, with reports suggesting that Apple is planning to absorb the increased prices of memory chips and manufacturing.

Also Read | AI is a gold mine for spammers and scammers, but Google is using it as a tool to fight back