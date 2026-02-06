iPhone 18 Pro Max leak: Apple eyes its biggest-ever battery, but it's half the size of Chinese flagships

Apple is finally working on improving the battery capacity of its iPhone series with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max tipped to breach the 5,000mAh mark, as per a latest leak. Notably, the improvement in battery capacity along with the more power efficient chipset on the iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to bring in gains in real-life battery performance.

iPhone 18 Pro Max battery: What's leaked so far?

As per a latest leak by tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, the iPhone 18 Pro Max's Chinese variant is expected to come with a battery rated around the 5,000mAh mark. Meanwhile, the global variant of the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to come with maximum sample battery capacity of around 5,100-5,200mAh battery.

The phone is expected to be paired with the A20 Pro processor based on the latest 2nm processor.

In contrast, even mid-range Chinese smartphones like Realme P4 power have breached the 10,000 mark while mainstream flagships like OnePlus 15 or Oppo Find X9 series come with over 7,000mAh battery with support for 80 to 100W of fast charging.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Everything expected

Apple could use a 6.9 inch OLED display with the iPhone 18 Pro Max with 120Hz refresh rate and peak brithtness of 3,000 nits. A leak from South Korea based ETNews had revealed that the phone could use the under-screen infrarer technology from Samsung that would allow the phone to have under-screen Face ID.

Moreover, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to feature an LTPO+ display tech which could be even more power efficient than the LTPO display on the iPhone 17, leading to potentially better battery life.

Meanwhile, tipster “Ice Universe” on X has claimed that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a 35% narrower Dynamic Island cutout as compared to its predecessor. A report from The Information has also previously claimed that the phone will feature under-screen Face ID which would lead to just a punch-hole style selfie shooter on the left corner of the device.

Another report by The Information claimed that Apple plans to remove touch sensitivity and haptic feedback from the Camera Control button on the iPhone 18. However, it's not clear if the change will follow to the iPhone 18 Pro models as well.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could come with a C1X or C2 model from Apple, ditching the Qualcomm modem seen on its predecessor. Moreover, the company is also expected to use its in-house N1 chip for Wi-Fi and bluettoth connectivity.

