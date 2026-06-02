iPhone 18 Pro Max price: How much will Apple's 2026 flagship cost in India and US?

With WWDC 2026 just around the corner, the spotlight is firmly on Apple. While much of the buzz is around iOS 27 and its next-generation AI features for Siri, attention is also shifting to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, the flagship phone which will first run the new UI.

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Also Read | How iOS 28 is already shaping up to be a much bigger iPhone update than iOS 27

Apple has remained characteristically tight-lipped about the handset, a steady stream of leaks has painted a fairly detailed picture of what to expect from the flagship phone, including its design, display cameras and price.

iPhone 18 Pro Max price: According to analyst Jeff Pu, Apple could adopt "aggressive pricing" for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The analyst notes that this strategy could apply at least to the base variants of the phones.

Meanwhile, an earlier report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple plans to absorb ongoing supply chain pressures and keep iPhone 18 Pro pricing unchanged in order to "grab more market share."

If that turns out to be the case, the iPhone 18 Pro could start at the same prices as last year, i.e. $1,099 for the iPhone 18 Pro and $1,199 for the iPhone 18 Pro Max in the US.

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In India, the iPhone 17 Pro launched at ₹1,34,900 while the iPhone 17 Pro Max started at ₹1,49,900. In an ideal scenario, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup would remain close to those prices. However, Apple's recent pricing decisions suggest that may not necessarily happen.

Take the iPhone 17e, for example. The device launched at $599 in the US, the same price as last year's iPhone 16e. However, its India price increased from ₹59,900 to ₹64,900.

iPhone 18 Pro Max expected specs: Display: Apple is expected to retain the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max respectively. However, the biggest visual change this year could be a smaller Dynamic Island.

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Leaks suggest Apple may reduce its size by as much as 35 per cent by moving more of the Face ID components under the display.

Another big change this year could be the use of LTPO+ display technology, which could help boost power efficiency and contribute to better battery life on the new iPhone models.

iPhone 18 Pro Max expected colour variants

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Camera: Apple is expected to keep the same triple 48MP rear camera setup for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. However, the big change this year could be in the form of a mechanical variable aperture lens for the primary sensor that could allow users to adjust how much light reaches the sensor.

Potentially, this could allow the iPhone 18 Pro Max to take better low-light photos while offering natural bokeh effects when taking pictures.

Processor: The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to be powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chip, which could be built on TSMC's 2nm process. The move from the 3nm process used on the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to result in up to 15 per cent faster performance and as much as 30 per cent better power efficiency.

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There are also reports that Apple could adopt TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module technology for the new chipset. This would allow RAM to sit closer to the processor and other key components, potentially improving Apple Intelligence performance while freeing up some internal space.

Battery: The iPhone 18 Pro Max could reportedly feature a battery between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh. If this turns out to be true, it could be the largest battery ever fitted inside an iPhone.

The larger battery, coupled with the efficiency gains expected from the A20 Pro chip and C2 modem, could help the iPhone 18 Pro lineup deliver even better battery life than its predecessor and comfortably last through a full day of use.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in