iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Pixel 11 Pro XL: Main, ultrawide, telephoto, video and selfie camera specs | Camera comparison

The iPhone 18 Pro Max and Google Pixel 11 Pro XL take different approaches to smartphone photography, with both offering triple rear-camera setups but notable differences in their sensors, zoom capabilities and video features.

While the iPhone 18 Pro Max lists three 48MP rear cameras and supports optical-quality zoom across a wider range, the Pixel 11 Pro XL combines a 50MP main camera with 48MP telephoto and ultrawide sensors and offers up to 120x Pro Zoom.

On paper, the iPhone 18 Pro Max has a 48MP Fusion main camera with a variable aperture ranging from f/1.48 to f/4.0, along with a 48MP telephoto camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera. Its telephoto system supports 4x optical zoom at 100mm and up to 8x optical-quality zoom at 200mm.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL, meanwhile, features a 50MP wide camera with an f/1.68 aperture, a 48MP telephoto camera with a 5x optical zoom and a 48MP ultrawide camera with an f/1.7 aperture. Google lists its Pro Zoom capability at up to 120x.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Pixel 11 Pro XL: Rear camera The iPhone 18 Pro Max comes with a 48MP Fusion main camera featuring a variable aperture and second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. Its telephoto camera is also 48MP and uses a tetraprism design, while the 48MP ultrawide camera has a 120-degree field of view.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL uses a 50MP main camera with an 82-degree field of view and a 1/1.3-inch sensor. Its 48MP telephoto camera offers 5x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation, while the 48MP ultrawide camera has a 123-degree field of view, autofocus and an f/1.7 aperture.

Both phones support optical image stabilisation and autofocus on their rear cameras.

Zoom and photography features The iPhone 18 Pro Max supports 4x optical zoom through its telephoto camera and up to 8x optical-quality telephoto zoom. Apple also lists a 16x optical-quality zoom range and digital zoom of up to 40x.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL offers 5x optical zoom and Pro Zoom of up to 120x. Its camera software includes features such as Camera Coach, Add Me, High-Res Portrait Mode, Night Sight, Astrophotography, Face Unblur, Best Take, Magic Eraser and Zoom Enhance.

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Apple's camera feature set includes Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR, Night mode, next-generation Portraits, Photographic Styles, ProRAW, macro photography and Pro controls for aperture, shutter speed, white balance and histogram.

Video recording Video is another major point of difference. The iPhone 18 Pro Max can record 4K Dolby Vision video at up to 120fps using the Fusion main camera. It also supports ProRes video recording up to 4K at 120fps with external recording, ProRes RAW, Apple Log, Cinematic mode and Action mode.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL supports 8K video recording at up to 30fps through Video Boost, alongside 4K recording at up to 60fps. Its video toolkit includes Video Boost, Night Sight Video, Pro Stable Video, 10-bit HDR video, Audio Magic Eraser and optical plus electronic image stabilisation.

For creators, the iPhone also offers features such as dual-camera capture, spatial video recording, macro video, Genlock support and a range of professional video formats.

Selfie camera The front-camera specifications differ more sharply. The iPhone 18 Pro Max has an 18MP Center Stage camera with autofocus and an f/1.9 aperture, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL features a 42MP dual-PD selfie camera with autofocus, an f/2.2 aperture and a 103-degree ultrawide field of view.

Both phones can record 4K video using their front cameras. The iPhone adds Center Stage for photos and video calls, along with features such as Pro controls, Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR, Portrait mode and Dolby Vision video.

The Pixel's front-camera specifications include HDR and panorama support.

Display and design Beyond cameras, the two phones also differ in their physical specifications. The iPhone 18 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 1320 x 2868-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 11 Pro XL has a slightly smaller 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a higher 1344 x 2992-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel is lighter at 226 grams, compared with 249 grams for the iPhone. The iPhone measures 78 x 163.4 x 8.75mm, while the Pixel measures 76.5 x 162.7 x 8.5mm.

Apple lists up to 3,000 nits of outdoor peak brightness for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL is listed at up to 3,600 nits peak brightness.

Battery and other features The iPhone 18 Pro Max is listed with a 5,567mAh battery and up to 43 hours of video playback. It supports MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging at up to 25W.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL has a 5,115mAh battery, 25W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Both phones offer 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in the configurations listed. The iPhone 18 Pro Max runs on iOS 27 and Apple's A20 Pro chipset, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL runs Android 17 and Google's Tensor G6.

The Pixel also features an in-display fingerprint sensor alongside face unlock, while the iPhone relies on Face ID. Both devices have IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance.