iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max launch: Expected date, price, A20 Pro chip, camera upgrades, other specs

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could launch in September 2026, alongside the company’s first foldable iPhone. The Pro models are expected to feature the A20 Pro chip, a smaller Dynamic Island and a variable-aperture main camera.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published26 Aug 2026, 06:31 PM IST
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Prices in India could rise by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000, although Apple has not confirmed the launch details or pricing.
Prices in India could rise by ₹5,000 to ₹20,000, although Apple has not confirmed the launch details or pricing.(AI generated image)

Apple’s next-generation Pro iPhones could arrive sooner than expected. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are widely expected to be announced in September, potentially alongside Apple’s first foldable iPhone.

The launch would mark a significant departure from Apple’s usual iPhone strategy. The regular iPhone 18 may not arrive until 2027, leaving the Pro models to headline this year’s lineup. However, Apple has yet to announce the launch date or specifications.

iPhone 18 Pro launch date (expected)

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are rumoured to launch next month. There is also speculation that Apple could unveil the devices on 9 September, although the company has not officially confirmed the date.

Also Read | Apple Mac mini with M5 or M6 chip may debut before iPhone 18 Pro event

If these reports are accurate, Apple could launch its high-end iPhones alongside its first foldable iPhone at the same event. This would make the 2026 iPhone launch more significant than a typical annual refresh.

A20 Pro could bring a major performance boost

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chipset, which could be manufactured using TSMC’s 2nm process. The smaller manufacturing process could improve both performance and power efficiency.

There are also reports of more RAM and improved battery life. However, Apple has not confirmed any of these specifications.

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro Max launch: When will pre-orders, deliveries begin in India?

Smaller Dynamic Island and new camera technology

Apple is reportedly planning to retain the Dynamic Island but make it smaller. MacRumors has also reported that fully under-display Face ID is unlikely to arrive with the iPhone 18 Pro.

Camera upgrades could be more significant. The main camera is rumoured to feature a variable-aperture mechanism, allowing users to adjust how much light enters the lens. This could improve image quality in different lighting conditions.

iPhone 18 Pro price (expected)

Apple has not revealed the pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro series. However, higher component and memory costs could push prices higher.

The iPhone 18 Pro models could cost between 5,000 and 20,000 more in India, according to estimates cited by the Economic Times. These figures are not official and should be treated as estimates.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 18 Pro release date: Discounted day re-enters September schedule

For buyers, the key question will be whether the upgrades justify the higher price. The 2nm A20 Pro chip and potential camera improvements could make the Pro models attractive, but a smaller Dynamic Island alone is unlikely to convince existing iPhone owners to upgrade.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

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