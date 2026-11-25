Apple is reportedly planning a major design change for its affordable iPhone 18e, with new leaks pointing to a redesigned rear camera module. According to Engadget, CAD renders of the upcoming phone show a raised, square camera plateau housing the single rear camera, LED flash and microphone. The change could bring the budget iPhone's design closer to that of Apple's premium models.

The iPhone 18e is expected to arrive in spring 2027 alongside the iPhone 18 and the iPhone Air 2, in line with Apple's anticipated two-part launch strategy, with premium models first and affordable ones later. The same leak also offers new details on the iPhone Air 2's camera upgrade, which could address one of the first-generation model's biggest complaints.

iPhone 18e could feature a redesigned camera module The iPhone 18e could feature a compact camera plateau measuring approximately 28 mm by 35 mm. There will be one camera at the back of the module, an LED flash and a microphone. It's said to look like the camera module on Apple's M5 iPad Pro.

This would be a major change from the iPhone 17e, which had a single rear camera with only a small bump rather than a dedicated camera plateau. Engadget noted that the CAD images came from a supply chain source that has previously shared accurate information on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 Pro colours.

The iPhone 18e's specifications are expected to stay largely unchanged from its predecessor, including the 48 MP rear camera. The front camera could be upgraded from 12 MP to 24 MP. Other expected specifications include a 6.12-inch LTPS OLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and Apple's new A20 chipset.

iPhone Air 2 tipped to get a second rear camera The leaked CAD files also offer further confirmation that Apple is working on a dual-camera setup for the iPhone Air 2. The second-generation model could feature two horizontally aligned rear cameras, potentially adding an ultra-wide sensor alongside the primary camera.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, tipster Digital Chat Station, and analyst Jeff Pu have also reported that Apple is planning to launch an ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 12.

While the camera is upgraded, the device is still likely to have the same 5.6 mm thin design. Its camera module could become slightly thicker, increasing from 3.45mm to 3.8mm.

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iPhone 18 series could retain the Dynamic Island design The leaked CAD images also reveal that the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 aren't getting the smaller cut-out display of the iPhone 18 Pro models.