Apple is reportedly planning a major design change for its affordable iPhone 18e, with new leaks pointing to a redesigned rear camera module. According to Engadget, CAD renders of the upcoming phone show a raised, square camera plateau housing the single rear camera, LED flash and microphone. The change could bring the budget iPhone's design closer to that of Apple's premium models.

Advertisement

The iPhone 18e is expected to arrive in spring 2027 alongside the iPhone 18 and the iPhone Air 2, in line with Apple's anticipated two-part launch strategy, with premium models first and affordable ones later. The same leak also offers new details on the iPhone Air 2's camera upgrade, which could address one of the first-generation model's biggest complaints.

iPhone 18e could feature a redesigned camera module The iPhone 18e could feature a compact camera plateau measuring approximately 28 mm by 35 mm. There will be one camera at the back of the module, an LED flash and a microphone. It's said to look like the camera module on Apple's M5 iPad Pro.

This would be a major change from the iPhone 17e, which had a single rear camera with only a small bump rather than a dedicated camera plateau. Engadget noted that the CAD images came from a supply chain source that has previously shared accurate information on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 Pro colours.

Advertisement

The iPhone 18e's specifications are expected to stay largely unchanged from its predecessor, including the 48 MP rear camera. The front camera could be upgraded from 12 MP to 24 MP. Other expected specifications include a 6.12-inch LTPS OLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and Apple's new A20 chipset.

iPhone Air 2 tipped to get a second rear camera The leaked CAD files also offer further confirmation that Apple is working on a dual-camera setup for the iPhone Air 2. The second-generation model could feature two horizontally aligned rear cameras, potentially adding an ultra-wide sensor alongside the primary camera.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, tipster Digital Chat Station, and analyst Jeff Pu have also reported that Apple is planning to launch an ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 12.

Advertisement

While the camera is upgraded, the device is still likely to have the same 5.6 mm thin design. Its camera module could become slightly thicker, increasing from 3.45mm to 3.8mm.

Also Read | Vivo S70 series to launch in December: Expected features and camera details

iPhone 18 series could retain the Dynamic Island design The leaked CAD images also reveal that the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 aren't getting the smaller cut-out display of the iPhone 18 Pro models.

However, these details are based on early leaks and design files. Apple hasn't announced any details on the specs or design updates of the next iPhone. Final design and features may also be different by the time they reach the market in 2027.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.