iPhone Fold launching soon: Expected price, display, camera, colours and other specifications

Apple is all set to introduce its first-ever foldable iPhone this year, which could be unveiled in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The phone is expected to be an ‘Ultra’ device and compete against the likes of other premium foldables in the market, especially from Motorola and Samsung.

iPhone Fold rumoured specifications: Display and design: The iPhone Fold is rumoured to sport a book-style foldable design with a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display. The phone is said to come with a 4:3 aspect ratio and feature a virtually crease-free design. The Cupertino-based company has been tipped to be using ultra-thin glass and liquid metal for the device's hinge. However, a new report has claimed that Apple will reportedly use chip-level high-molecular 3D printing technology for the hinge design on the iPhone Fold.

The phone is expected to come with a 4.5–4.8mm thickness when unfolded and 9–9.6mm thickness when folded. The device could come in a dark grey or black colour variant and a light silver or white variant.

The Apple flagship is also expected to lack Face ID and instead rely on a Touch ID system, which could be integrated inside the power button.

The device will lack a TrueDepth camera system and will instead rely on a Touch ID power button.

Processor and chipsets: Just like the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, the iPhone Fold could run on the upcoming A20 Pro chipset based on a 2nm process. The phone is expected to feature up to 12GB of RAM to run iOS 27 and Apple Intelligence tasks.

It could pack a 5,400–5,800mAh battery, which could be the biggest battery on an iPhone so far. The phone is rumoured to come without support for a physical SIM slot and instead opt for an eSIM-only setup, just like the iPhone Air.

The phone is also expected to opt for a C2 modem, unlike the Qualcomm model on the current year's iPhones.

Camera: Apple will reportedly be working on including a quad-camera setup for the iPhone Fold. The rear camera setup could include a dual 48MP setup with a wide-angle lens and another ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front could be a 24MP sensor with a punch-hole camera on the outer display.

Feature Specification Inner Display ~7.8-inch OLED, 4:3 aspect ratio, ultra-thin glass Outer Display ~5.5-inch OLED Processor Apple A20 chip (2nm process) RAM 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Rear Camera 48-megapixel primary + 48-megapixel ultra-wide (No telephoto) Front Camera 24-megapixel under-display (inner) + hole-punch (outer) Battery 5,400 to 5,800 mAh high-density cell Biometrics Touch ID (integrated into the power button), No Face ID Build & Design Titanium and aluminium frame, liquid metal hinge Thickness 4.5mm to 4.8mm (unfolded) / 9mm to 9.6mm (folded) Connectivity Apple C2 modem (mmWave 5G), eSIM only (No physical SIM) Colours Space grey/ silver