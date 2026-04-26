iPhone Fold launching soon: Expected price, launch timeline, display, colors and processor

After years of sticking to a candybar profile for its iPhones, Apple is finally likely to launch its first-ever foldable device this year. While the name of the phone, iPhone Fold/iPhone Ultra, isn't entirely clear at this point, rumours have been arriving over the last few months that have given us a good idea of what to expect from the device.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the expected display, design, performance upgrades, and pricing for Apple's upcoming foldable.

Also Read | Apple to supercharge delayed iPhone 18 with massive RAM upgrade

iPhone Fold specifications: Display: Apple has reportedly been working on bringing a book-style foldable design for the upcoming device with a 4:3 aspect ratio. The phone could come with a 5.5-inch OLED outer display and a 7.8-inch OLED panel on unfolding.

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The phone could have a very sleek design with just 4.5mm thickness when unfolded. It could use a titanium and aluminium chassis to manage heat dissipation and structural integrity despite the slimness.

Leaks suggest that the Apple iPhone Fold will come with a near-invisible crease by using ultra-thin glass, optically clear adhesive (OCA), and a liquid metal hinge.



Processor: Just like the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, the iPhone Fold is expected to be powered by the upcoming A20 chipset built on TSMC's 2nm process. Leaks suggest the new processor could bring in up to 15% faster performance and up to 30% more efficiency compared to the current A19 Pro processor on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone Fold dummy image

The phone is expected to be paired with 12GB of RAM like the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in order to improve the performance of Apple Intelligence features.

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The iPhone Fold is also expected to ditch a physical SIM card tray like the iPhone Air and could be available as an eSIM-only device in all markets. The phone could also ditch the Qualcomm modem and instead use the C2 modem for mmWave 5G support and Wi-Fi 7.

The phone is also expected to ditch Face ID and instead use Touch ID integrated into the power button on the side, similar to the implementation on the iPads.

Camera: Rumours suggest that the iPhone Fold could come with a 48MP main sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There could also be a front-facing punch-hole camera on the outer display along with a 24MP under-display camera on the inner screen.

However, despite having a quad-camera setup, the iPhone Fold could lack a telephoto lens.

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The phone will come running on iOS 27 out of the box and will be among the first devices to run Apple's new UI alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

iPhone Fold represenative image generated using AI

Colours: Unlike the flashy colours that Apple has opted for the iPhone 17 Pro and is likely to adopt for the iPhone 18 Pro series, the iPhone Fold could come in more traditional options like a silver grey or black option and a white colour variant.

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iPhone Fold launch date and expected price: The iPhone Fold is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup at Apple's September launch event. The exact date of the launch will only be clear as we move closer to the launch window.

Current leaks suggest that the phone could cost upwards of $2,000, taking it into the ultra-flagship category and costing around double that of Apple's current Pro models.

As per a leak cited by MacRumors, the iPhone Fold 256GB model could be priced at $2,320, the 512GB model at $2,610, and the 1TB model at $2,900.