iPhone Fold leaks: Expected price, release date, specifications and more

Apple's September launch window for the new iPhones is still months away but there is fresh excitement around the company's new devices this year, especially the first ever foldable. While Samsung has released 7 generations of its foldable phones and even other Android smartphone makers like Google, Motorola and Tecno have released foldable-style devices, iOS fans have been sitting on the sidelines watching these developments. However, leaks suggest that the foldable iPhone, widely referred to as the "iPhone Fold," will finally make its debut in 2026.

Here is everything we know so far about the expected Apple iPhone Fold:

iPhone Fold design and name: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple may go with the name iPhone Ultra due to the top-of-the-line specs used in the upcoming device. However, the report suggests that the name of the device is not yet certain and that a more literal name like the iPhone Fold is also possible.

Just days earlier, CAD renders of the iPhone Fold had gone live showcasing the device with a book-style folding mechanism similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold.

Leaks suggest that the phone could come with a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch main display. The phone could come with an aspect ratio of 4:3.

The leaked render also shows the iPhone Fold’s camera plateau housing two sensors and an LED flash.

View full Image iPhone Fold leaked CAD renders ( https://x.com/SonnyDickson )

Display and colours: Leaks suggest that the iPhone Fold could come with a virtually “crease-free” display. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously noted that Apple is using liquid metal in the hinges and a metal plate to control the stress generated by bending the display.

Kuo also suggested that the phone could come with a titanium chassis and the hinge could be made with a combination of titanium and stainless steel.

The device is rumoured to come with a thickness of around 9-9.5mm when folded and around 4.5-4.8mm when unfolded. Gurman has earlier suggested that Apple could stick with ‘utilitarian’ colours for the iPhone Fold. This could involve a dark grey or black variant and a variation of a white or light silver.

Processor and chipsets: The iPhone Fold is expected to come running on the A20 Pro processor just like the iPhone 18 Pro models. The phone is expected to ditch Face ID and instead use Touch ID in order to save space.

The phone is expected to use Apple's C2 modem, ditching the Qualcomm modem seen on the previous year's iPhones. It could also come in an e-SIM-only variant just like the iPhone Air launched last year.

Feature iPhone Fold (Expected) Outer Display 5.5-inch or 5.3-inch Inner Display 7.8-inch or 7.7-inch (Virtually crease-free tipped) Rear Camera Dual-lens setup (Tipped to be 48MP each) Front / Inner Camera Front-facing camera + Inner display camera (Possible under-screen) Authentication Touch ID side button (No Face ID expected) Modem Apple C2 (No physical SIM) Thickness 9-9.5mm (Folded) / 4.5-4.8mm (Unfolded)

Camera: Gurman has earlier predicted that the iPhone Fold could come with a quad-camera setup, one on the front, one on the inside, and two on the back. Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo suggests that the two rear camera sensors could be 48MP shooters.

iPhone Fold expected price and launch date: The iPhone Fold is rumored to begin at a price between $2,000 and $2,500 in the United States, almost double the prices of current candybar iPhones. However, there are no credible leaks on the India pricing of the iPhone Fold yet.