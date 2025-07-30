iPhone Fold tipped for 2026 launch with 7.8-inch display, likely to be priced around $1,999

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable smartphone in 2026, marking the company’s entry into a segment currently led by rivals like Samsung. According to a new investor note by JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, Apple’s foldable device will likely debut as part of the iPhone 18 lineup in September 2026.

While the American tech giant has yet to confirm any details about a foldable iPhone, the analyst note, accessed byCNBC, suggests the device could feature a book-style design, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold range. The foldable iPhone is said to offer a 7.8-inch internal flexible display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. The inner display is expected to be free of visible creases.

The report adds that with limited upgrades anticipated in this year’s iPhone 17 series, investor focus is beginning to shift toward the company’s 2026 roadmap. Apple’s foldable phone is projected to carry a price tag of $1,999 (approximately ₹1.74 lakh), and is forecast to sell in “low-teens million” units in its first full fiscal year, with shipments expected to rise to around 45 million units by 2029.

Several media reports have previously hinted at a similar timeline, with several reports pointing towards a September 2026 launch window. Earlier leaks also suggested a possible price of $2,300 (roughly ₹1.99 lakh) for the base model, and indicated that the device could feature a dual rear camera setup, aluminium alloy middle frame, and measure 9.2mm when folded and 4.6mm when unfolded.

Chatterjee’s note identified Amphenol, a manufacturer of electronic connectors, and Corning, known for producing speciality glass, as likely to benefit from the device’s supply chain demands. However, the report emphasises that gains for these companies would stem from the complexity of the components rather than high production volumes.

Apple has not issued any comment regarding the foldable iPhone or its development status.