iPhone Fold's first comparison video releases even before launch, reveals exact dimensions and an ultra-thin chassis

Apple's first foldable phone, the iPhone Ultra, has inevitably generated a lot of excitement, and the rumour mills have been churning out a lot of information on the upcoming phone. However, we now have a leaked video of the phone being compared to a foldable rival from Huawei.

In the leaked video, a tipster seems to be comparing the Huawei Pura X Max, the notebook-style foldable that the Chinese smartphone maker released earlier this year, with the iPhone Ultra. The comparison, however, is not with the original iPhone Ultra but instead with a dummy unit of the phone.

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Just a few days ago, dummy units of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and iPhone Ultra had started doing the rounds, and this is the second time that we are seeing the dummy units of the phone surfacing.

iPhone Fold

iPhone Ultra vs Huawei Pura X Max: The comparison between the two foldables is interesting because the Pura X Max shares a very similar design to the iPhone Ultra, with both phones coming with a wide aspect ratio and a pill-shaped camera layout. The iPhone Ultra takes inspiration from the iPhone Air for its camera island, while Huawei's implementation is closer to the one we have seen on the budget Nothing A series lineup.

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The iPhone Ultra, however, is shown to have a smaller outer display and inner display compared to the Huawei device.

What do we know about the iPhone Ultra? As per leaks, the iPhone Ultra is expected to feature an aspect ratio of 4:3 while packing in a 5.5-inch OLED outer display and a 7.8-inch OLED inner panel. The phone could be noticeably thin at 4.5–4.7mm when unfolded and 9.2–9.6mm when folded.

Apple is said to be working on a crease-free design for the iPhone Ultra, which could be possible due to a new ultra-thin glass, optically clear adhesive (OCA), and a liquid metal hinge that the company is said to be planning for its foldable.

The phone is expected to run on the A20 Pro chipset based on TSMC's 2nm process, while offering around 15% faster performance and 30% more efficiency compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max's A19 Pro chipset.

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The iPhone Ultra could be packed with 12GB of RAM in order to help it run all the new Apple Intelligence features that the company is planning to unveil this summer.

Just like the iPhone Air, Apple's latest exotic iPhone is also expected to ditch the physical SIM card tray and could be available globally in an eSIM-only variant. The company is also expected to ditch Qualcomm's modem for its in-house C2 modem that could offer support for mmWave 5G along with Wi-Fi 7.

One area where the iPhone Ultra will be different from the current iPhones is that there will be no Face ID support, and instead the phone could rely on Touch ID, which could be integrated into the power button on the side of the device.

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