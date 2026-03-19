'iPhone is not going away': Tim Cook shuts down rumors of AI hardware replacing Apple's flagship

Apple CEO Tim Cook has talked about the future of iPhone, stating that the tech giant's most popular product isn't going away anytime soon. The comments by Cook come at a time when there has been chatter around AI powered devices being the future.

Asked about the next big thing for the Apple story in an internview iwth Nikias Molina, Cook categorically stated, “I think the iPhone's not going away and so the iPhone's going to be around for a very long time.”

“There's so much left that we can do with the iPhone and I think it's going to be continue to be the center of people's digital lives. But the next 50 are going to be defined by people and culture and what what do people come up with. And you can bet that it's going to be really cool, really innovative. It's going to be a combination of hardware, software, and services. Because the magic occurs at the intersection.” Cook added

Notably, Apple already makes the Vision Pro headset and is reportedly working on areas like augemented reality glasses and an AI powered pendant that could debut as early as 2027. However, Cook's recent comments confirm that iPhone will still be at the centre of the company's strategy despite these changes.

During an earnings call earlier this year, Cook had said that iPhone had its ‘best-ever’ quarter with the demand for the popular device being “simply staggering.”

"iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment," Cook had said then

The long-time Apple CEO had also revealed that the iPhone had touched a record $85.3 billion in revenue, marking a 23% year-over increase.

Apple's AI competitiors:

While iPhone will continue to be the focus at Apple, the company is now also facing competition from artificial intelligence companies like OpenAI who are reportedly working on AI powered hardware devices aimed at replacing the iPhone.

OpenAI has partnered with former Apple designer Jony Ive to create a new AI powered device which could come with a screenless interface and be powered by ChatGPT. The device has been tipped to launch by 2027 and could either be in the shape of earphone or a pen.