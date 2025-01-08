Apple’s upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE is anticipated to launch by April 2025, refuting earlier rumours suggesting a January release alongside the 11th generation iPad and iOS 18.3.

Industry expert Mark Gurman, known for his accurate predictions, clarified on X that the iPhone SE 4 will not arrive in January. If all goes to plan, Cupertino-based Apple is now planning a release by April. This timeline follows the company’s established trend, with previous models of the iPhone SE launching in March or April.

iPhone SE 4 expected features Notably, the much-anticipated iPhone SE 4 is expected to share design elements with the iPhone 14, featuring a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display. The device is likely to be powered by Apple’s proprietary 5G modem, a shift from the SE’s previous reliance on Qualcomm chips, and will also include Face ID, replacing the Touch ID found in earlier models.

Powered by the new A18 chip and equipped with 8GB of RAM, the iPhone SE 4 will likely be able to support Apple’s advanced artificial intelligence features, ensuring a robust and efficient user experience.

In terms of photography, the iPhone SE 4 could feature a 48MP rear camera paired with a 12MP selfie camera. The device is said to come with a 3,279mAh battery, which is likely to provide ample battery life, matching its modern specifications.