Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to launch by April 2025, with features including a 6.1-inch OLED display, A18 chip, Face ID, and competitive pricing under $500. Industry expert Mark Gurman confirmed the delay from January, aligning with Apple's trend of March-April releases.

Apple’s upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE is anticipated to launch by April 2025, refuting earlier rumours suggesting a January release alongside the 11th generation iPad and iOS 18.3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Industry expert Mark Gurman, known for his accurate predictions, clarified on X that the iPhone SE 4 will not arrive in January. If all goes to plan, Cupertino-based Apple is now planning a release by April. This timeline follows the company’s established trend, with previous models of the iPhone SE launching in March or April.

iPhone SE 4 expected features Notably, the much-anticipated iPhone SE 4 is expected to share design elements with the iPhone 14, featuring a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display. The device is likely to be powered by Apple’s proprietary 5G modem, a shift from the SE’s previous reliance on Qualcomm chips, and will also include Face ID, replacing the Touch ID found in earlier models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powered by the new A18 chip and equipped with 8GB of RAM, the iPhone SE 4 will likely be able to support Apple’s advanced artificial intelligence features, ensuring a robust and efficient user experience.

In terms of photography, the iPhone SE 4 could feature a 48MP rear camera paired with a 12MP selfie camera. The device is said to come with a 3,279mAh battery, which is likely to provide ample battery life, matching its modern specifications.

Speaking of pricing, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be competitive, with estimates suggesting it will be priced under $500 (around £400). In South Korea, the device may retail for more than KRW 8,00,000 (roughly £300). As Apple gears up for the release of the iPhone SE 4 and the new iPad models, further updates on these devices are expected as the anticipated April launch date approaches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}