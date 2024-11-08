iPhone SE 4 launching soon: OLED display to Apple Intelligence; top 5 upgrades to expect
The iPhone SE 4, launching in early 2025, will include a 6.06-inch OLED display, A18 chip, 8GB RAM, and a 48MP camera. Priced between $499 and $549, it marks significant upgrades from its predecessor.
With all of Apple's major launches for the year done, the Cupertino-based tech giant is now reportedly gearing up to provide a much-needed revamp to the iPhone SE series. The latest generation, dubbed iPhone SE 4, is said to make its way in early 2025 and could be the cheapest device to support Apple Intelligence (Apple's AI features). Apart from the new AI features, the iPhone SE 4 is also said to mark a number of firsts for an SE device. Without further ado, let's dive into all the rumors and leaks about the upcoming iPhone SE device.