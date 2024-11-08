The iPhone SE 4, launching in early 2025, will include a 6.06-inch OLED display, A18 chip, 8GB RAM, and a 48MP camera. Priced between $499 and $549, it marks significant upgrades from its predecessor.

With all of Apple's major launches for the year done, the Cupertino-based tech giant is now reportedly gearing up to provide a much-needed revamp to the iPhone SE series. The latest generation, dubbed iPhone SE 4, is said to make its way in early 2025 and could be the cheapest device to support Apple Intelligence (Apple's AI features). Apart from the new AI features, the iPhone SE 4 is also said to mark a number of firsts for an SE device. Without further ado, let's dive into all the rumors and leaks about the upcoming iPhone SE device.

iPhone SE 4 leaks: 1) OLED display: According to a leak by tipster Jukanlosreve (via PhoneArena), the iPhone SE 4 will come with a 6.06-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone will feature a notch that houses the Face ID and front-facing camera system.

2) Processor and RAM upgrade: The iPhone SE 4 is said to be powered by Apple's latest A18 chipset, much like the base iPhone 16 variants. Furthermore, the leak suggests that the iPhone SE 4 will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a significant upgrade over the 4GB of RAM found in its predecessor. Notably, Apple also provided a major RAM upgrade with the iPhone 16 models to support Apple Intelligence features.

3) Bigger battery: iPhone SE 4 will reportedly come with a 3,279mAh battery, up from the 2,018mAh battery found in its predecessor. The increase in battery size is unsurprising, given the increased screen size. Meanwhile, the charging speed on the SE 4 is expected to remain the same at 20W, but there could also be support for MagSafe charging.

4) iPhone SE4 Price: As per peaks, the iPhone SE 4 will launch somewhere in March. It is said to be priced at either $499 or $549, a major increase from the $429 price tag of the iPhone SE 3 model. In India, the phone could take hints from its predecessor and continue to be priced under ₹50,000.