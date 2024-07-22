iPhone SE 4 Leaks: Apple said to bring a major iPhone 16 inspired design overhaul. Everything we know so far
Latest leak hints at iPhone SE 4 sharing design features with iPhone 16 series. Backplate manufacturing process to be same as iPhone 16. Camera layout likely to resemble iPhone 16's vertical design. SE 4 expected to debut next year with $500 price tag and 6.1 inch screen.
Rumours surrounding Apple's fourth-generation SE device, the iPhone SE 4, are in full swing at the moment, with the latest leak suggesting that the Cupertino-based tech giant may opt for some of the same design elements as the iPhone 16 series with the SE 4.