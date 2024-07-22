Latest leak hints at iPhone SE 4 sharing design features with iPhone 16 series. Backplate manufacturing process to be same as iPhone 16. Camera layout likely to resemble iPhone 16's vertical design. SE 4 expected to debut next year with $500 price tag and 6.1 inch screen.

Rumours surrounding Apple's fourth-generation SE device, the iPhone SE 4, are in full swing at the moment, with the latest leak suggesting that the Cupertino-based tech giant may opt for some of the same design elements as the iPhone 16 series with the SE 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report from Macrumors, citing Weibo-based leaker 'Fixed Focus Digital', the manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 backplate will be exactly the same as the iPhone 16 series. Previous rumours had claimed that Apple was planning to keep the iPhone SE 4's design similar to that of the iPhone 14, with a slight modification to accommodate the single 48MP rear camera sensor.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply However, the latest leak suggests that Apple is likely to offer the same vertical camera layout on the SE 4 as on the iPhone 16. In particular, the upcoming iPhone 16 model is likely to feature a vertical camera layout, reminiscent of the iPhone X or iPhone 12 models, to potentially capture spatial video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The iPhone SE 4 is likely to be released next year, unlike the iPhone 16 series, which is expected to be launched in September this year. The phone SE 4 is expected to be priced around the $500 mark and will reportedly feature a 6.1-inch screen, Face ID, a display notch, a USB-C port and an action button.

Meanwhile, in other Apple news, the company recently launched the first public beta of iOS 18, along with beta versions for iPads, Macs and other devices. This release gives users an early look at upcoming features and improvements that will be fully available with the official release.

The iOS 18 Public Beta introduces a limited set of features, with more to be tested in future updates. New features introduced in the iOS 18 beta update include Home screen customisation, icon tinting, a redesigned Control Center, an improved Photos app, and dark mode icons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!