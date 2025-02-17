Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the launch of the iPhone SE 4 on February 19. The budget-friendly smartphone features a 6.1-inch OLED display, A18 processor, and a single-lens camera, priced at $499 with pre-orders starting February 21.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that it will hold its first product launch of the year on 19 February, and if rumors are to be believed, it is likely to be the iPhone SE 4. The first special edition iPhone in 3 years is also likely to be the cheapest Apple product to come with support for the company's artificial intelligence features, dubbed Apple Intelligence.

Ahead of the iPhone SE 4 launch, here's a complete overview of the iPhone SE 4, from price, launch date, specifications and more.

iPhone SE 4 expected specifications: The iPhone SE 4 is likely to carry forward the display from the iPhone 14, meaning it could feature a 6.1-inch OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. Apple is expected to use a notch design on the front of the iPhone SE 4, which is the design that the Cupertino-based tech giant used before it brought the dynamic island to newer iPhones. The notch on the SE 4 is likely to hide a 12MP shooter that could support Face ID, signalling the end of the Touch ID home button.

Leaked images suggest the device will have a boxy frame with rounded edges, staying true to Apple's recent design philosophy. On the back, the SE 4 is tipped to retain a single-lens camera setup, reinforcing its status as a budget-friendly offering within Apple's portfolio.

Also, don't expect an iPhone 16-style camera control or action button on the iPhone SE 4, with the latest leaked images showing no sign of a multi-function button.

The phone will reportedly be powered by the same A18 processor as the iPhone 16 range, and is expected to be the first device to feature an in-house cellular modem chip.

The iPhone SE 4 is likely to come with 8GB of RAM, much like the iPhone 16 series, to allow Apple Intelligence-related features to run smoothly.

