Apple's iPhone SE 4 is set to launch this week, featuring a larger display, USB-C port, A18 processor, and improved cameras. Priced starting at $499, it aims to be the most affordable Apple smartphone with advanced AI features, but its value compared to the iPhone 16 remains uncertain.

The wait for Apple's affordable smartphone, iPhone SE 4, seems to be coming to an end as the latest reports suggest that the latest Cupertino product could make its debut this week. After its launch, iPhone SE 4 will likely become the cheapest Apple offering to come with the company's artificial intelligence features dubbed Apple Intelligence.

iPhone SE 4 specifications: As per a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPhone SE 4 will get a big screen and larger display than its predecessor and swap the lightning port with a USB-C one. The phone will reportedly come powered by the same A18 processor as the iPhone 17 lineup and is expected to become the first device to come with an in-house cellular modem chip.

Leaked images suggest the device will feature a boxy frame with rounded edges, staying true to Apple's recent design philosophy. On the back, the SE 4 is tipped to retain a single-lens camera setup, reinforcing its status as a budget-friendly offering within Apple's portfolio.

The iPhone SE 4 is likely to come with 8GB of RAM, much the iPhone 16 series, in order to allow Apple Intelligence related features to run smoothly.

For optics, the SE 4 is expected to feature a 48MP rear camera alongside a 24MP front-facing camera, a substantial upgrade from the SE 3’s modest setup.

iPhone SE 4 price: As for pricing, reports suggest a starting price of $499 (approximately ₹43,200). In India, the SE 3 launched at ₹43,900 before a price hike to ₹49,900.