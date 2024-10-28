iPhone SE 4 price and specifications leaked ahead of launch: Here's everything we know
The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is set for mass production in 2024, featuring a larger OLED display, enhanced RAM, and improved camera specs. Pricing is anticipated to rise to $499 or $549, reflecting a notable upgrade from the previous model.
Apple's iPhone SE 4 has gained traction in the recent months with rumors that the Tim Cook led company is looking at providing Apple Intelligence features at a relatively affordable price point. The iPhone SE 4 is said to go in mass production in 2024 and ahead of an official confirmation by Apple, a new leak has given us hints about the price and specifications of SE 4.