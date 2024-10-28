Apple's iPhone SE 4 has gained traction in the recent months with rumors that the Tim Cook led company is looking at providing Apple Intelligence features at a relatively affordable price point. The iPhone SE 4 is said to go in mass production in 2024 and ahead of an official confirmation by Apple, a new leak has given us hints about the price and specifications of SE 4.
iPhone SE 4 expected specifications:
According to a leak by tipster Jukanlosreve (via Phonearena), iPhone SE 4 will come with a 6.06 inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. The phone will come with a notch on that houses the Face ID and front facing camera system. Meanwhile, the phone is also expected to come with a 12MP camera on the front and 48MP rear camera.
The iPhone SE 4 is said to be powered by Apple's latest A18 chipset, much the like the base iPhone 16 variants. Moreover, the leak suggests that the iPhone SE 4 will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a big upgrade over the 4GB RAM brought found on its predecessor. Notably, Apple had also provided a major RAM upgrade with iPhone 16 models in order to help the phone power Apple Intelligence features.
iPhone SE 4 will reportedly come with a 3,279 mAh battery compared to 2,018mAh battery found on its predecessor. However, the battery size increase is no surprise given that the screen size on the iPhone SE 4 is also said to increase from 4.7 inch to 6.06 inch. Meanwhile, the charging speed on the SE 4 is expected to be same at 20W but the SE 4 could also come with support for MagSafe charging.
iPhone SE 4 price (Leaked):
As per the latest leak, iPhone SE 4 will launch somewhere in March. It is said to be priced at either $499 or $549, a major increase from $429 price tag of the current SE model.
